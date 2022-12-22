Read full article on original website
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine Christmas Special: Our favorite lighthearted stories of 2022
MAINE, USA — Lizzie Dickerson thought her rooster was gone "for good" when he went missing last spring. Despite distance and life events, a book club in Lebanon, Maine, has been meeting nearly every month for 46 years. The Pine Tree Curling Club hosts leagues and "Learn to Curl"...
Maine artist describes hazy-looking hovering disc-shaped object
Wells, ME.Photo byGoogle. A Maine witness at Wells reported watching a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at an altitude of 110 feet at about 5:50 p.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Can You Correctly Spell This Word Only People in Maine Commonly Misspell?
I get it, words can be hard to spell at times. Trust me, the number of times I rely on the red line when I misspell a word or even just auto-correct, in general, is crazy. If you read my articles before everything was spellchecked, you would think I never picked up a book in my life (which to be honest, I love to read, just cannot spell to save my life).
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
The Number of Earthquakes Maine Had in 2022 Might Surprise You
As the world nears the end of a tumultuous 2022, it turns out it was even shakier in Maine than you may have realized. Despite being known mainly for ice and snow, it turns out Vacationland experienced a mind-rattling number of earthquakes this year. According to the state’s official website,...
Mainers, Here Are 7 Easy Steps To Clean Snow Off Your Car
There is a ton of sarcasm involved here, but maybe we can all learn something... Well, winter is officially here, and it is a matter of time before we get punched square in the face with a huge snow storm at some point, so this seems like the perfect time to remind people that it is important to clean your vehicle off before you hit the road.
Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine
Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
observer-me.com
Thousands remain without power as Maine cleans up after wicked winds
The impacts of high winds on Friday carried through to Saturday morning, with thousands of Mainers still without power as storm crews worked to repair lines. According to Versant’s power outage tracker, 57,538 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. on Saturday. Most of those outages were reported...
Should Crossbow Hunting Become Permanent In Maine?
Maine hunters have been allowed to take to the woods with a crossbow since 2020. The law expires this year. Should it become a permanent?. For lack of a better word, Maine has been "experimenting" with the use of crossbows. Back in January of 2020, a new law went into effect that added the use of crossbows to the Regular October Deer Archery Season and during the Fall Turkey season. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the inclusion of crossbows in the regular archery season expires December of 2022. Should it become a permanent?
989wclz.com
Powerful storm slams Maine creating power outages and flooding
Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday as Rain and wind impacted Maine creating power outages and flooding. Over 180,000 power outages have been reported across the state. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make major repairs. Central...
Are You Ready? Maine Will Experience A Post Storm Deep Freeze
Almost as soon as we were done cleaning up from last Friday / Saturday's storm, we started hearing about THIS Friday / Saturday's storm. Of course, this storm is quite a bit different than last week's storm. With the exception of a few areas, we are not expecting any snow from this storm. Instead, we'll be getting pounded by rain and high winds.
Wind Storm Leaves Over 200,000 Homes Without Power in Maine on Christmas Eve
Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas. UPDATE: Early Christmas morning, Versant Power reported nearly 26,000 of its customers were still without power. Versant Power said Saturday that crews were out...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
villages-news.com
Rebuttal to a previous letter about buying in The Villages
My letter would actually be directed toward resident Tom Snider. His Letter to the Editor just makes him sound like a bitter hateful old man that wouldn’t fit in any happy outgoing neighborhood, red button gated or not, most people , had they bought what they believe was a bag of crap, would sell and move back to wherever.
wabi.tv
Maine getting slammed by pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain, snow and wind is causing flooding, power outages and hazardous travel across the state. Winds are expected to get stronger through Friday afternoon and evening; gusts to 60 mph are possible inland with 70-75 mph along the coast. Heavy rain will also continue across the...
wabi.tv
For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2