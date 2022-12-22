Read full article on original website
Christmas church celebrations
Numerous churches will be having candlelight services for Christmas Eve. They include: First Baptist Church of Salem, New Hope United Methodist church, Canton United Methodist Church and Salem Presbyterian Church. • The First Baptist church event starts at 11:30 p.m. and will feature the Chancel Choir. A good will offering...
Maurine M. Christley
Maurine M. Christley, age 79, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. She was born on April 15, 1943 to Lucille Tester in Spokane, Washington. Maurine worked and retired from Tyson Foods in Corydon, IN. She graduated from Clarksville High School. Maurine enjoyed arts, crafts, singing, and adventuring, but most of all she love spending time with her grandchildren.
