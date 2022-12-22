Maurine M. Christley, age 79, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. She was born on April 15, 1943 to Lucille Tester in Spokane, Washington. Maurine worked and retired from Tyson Foods in Corydon, IN. She graduated from Clarksville High School. Maurine enjoyed arts, crafts, singing, and adventuring, but most of all she love spending time with her grandchildren.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO