Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN, world’s third-busiest airportDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Begin new year healthy with free guided hikeDavid HeitzColorado State
Opinion: People who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday donationsDavid Heitz
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year
A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
kubcgold.com
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado
When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Pipes burst across Denver metro following freeze
Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Colorado’s “Motel of Tomorrow” Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
94kix.com
Unsettling Things Found at Notoriously Haunted Colorado Cemetery
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A cemetery in Colorado is not only notorious for being haunted, but it is also full of things that many would consider a bit unsettling. Where is...
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Thursday was Denver’s second-coldest day in recorded history
Thursday’s bitter-cold temperatures from a historic Siberian cold front nearly set the record for the coldest day in Denver’s recorded history. The front, which blew into the city with a near-record-setting 75-degree temperature drop Wednesday, kept temperatures Thursday in the negatives the entire day, from a high of -6 degrees to a low of -24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
Colorado Unearthed: Fossil Discovery Shows Evidence of Rainforest
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
