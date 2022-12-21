ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case

Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
STANFORD, CA
KTLA

Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station

A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
TIBURON, CA
thesfnews.com

16-Year-Old Jumps Off Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO—A 16 year old boy is said to have jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday, December 14, around 4:58 p.m. Officials stated that there is little reason to believe he is still alive. US Coast Guards conducted a two hour search in a attempt to find...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Road closed after woman killed in early morning San Jose crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One woman is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday in the area of Pomona Avenue and Alma Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department Media Relations. The victim was transported to an area hospital with major injuries and subsequently pronounced deceased, according to […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy