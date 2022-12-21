Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
California Teen Gave Out Fake Parking Tickets Hoping to Collect Real Fine Money, Police Say
A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest alleged 'sextortionist,' which they say led to suicide of 17-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they arrested a "sextortionist," who took a 17-year-old's money and threatened to post sexually explicit photos, which in turn, led to his suicide, featured on the Dr. Phil show. Police said they arrested Jonathan Kassi, 25, on Thursday in the...
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station
A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
thesfnews.com
16-Year-Old Jumps Off Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO—A 16 year old boy is said to have jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday, December 14, around 4:58 p.m. Officials stated that there is little reason to believe he is still alive. US Coast Guards conducted a two hour search in a attempt to find...
Road closed after woman killed in early morning San Jose crash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One woman is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday in the area of Pomona Avenue and Alma Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department Media Relations. The victim was transported to an area hospital with major injuries and subsequently pronounced deceased, according to […]
Comments / 0