Master gardener program accepting applications

The Clatsop County Extension Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Oregon State University master gardener program. Master gardeners receive intensive classroom and hands-on training, enabling them to help the Extension Service answer home and community horticulture questions for the public.

The training is being held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from Jan. 11 through March 29 at Clatsop Community College, with occasional Saturday mornings for hands-on learning. Classroom instruction will exceed 40 hours. Remote learning options are available.