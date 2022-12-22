ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Master gardener program accepting applications

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

The Clatsop County Extension Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Oregon State University master gardener program. Master gardeners receive intensive classroom and hands-on training, enabling them to help the Extension Service answer home and community horticulture questions for the public.

The training is being held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from Jan. 11 through March 29 at Clatsop Community College, with occasional Saturday mornings for hands-on learning. Classroom instruction will exceed 40 hours. Remote learning options are available.

