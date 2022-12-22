Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
WIBW
Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash
GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
1 dead in Central Kansas car crash
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – One Kansas man is dead after the car he was riding in overturned on Interstate 135 in Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Mazda Tribute was traveling south on I-135 at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The Mazda came to rest on its […]
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
KWCH.com
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KODY RYAN NATIONS, 29, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1000; Burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution; Bond $10,000.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
‘Stay home’: Kansas state trooper warns drivers
A Kansas state trooper filmed himself in a blustery road in Saline County amid the winter storm, warning drivers to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.Dec. 22, 2022.
natureworldnews.com
At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow
According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
📷: Geary Co. S.O. Marine unit rescues man, boat from Milford Lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on December 22, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon...
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cornelio, Diego Manuel; 19; Pittsburg. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Davis,...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
🎵 Kan. music store marks 50 years of family tradition
SALINA — Seeing a need, Steve Hanson took a chance and opened a music store. Fifty years later, S.M. Hanson Music is still going strong!. And, 50 years later, the music store at 335 S. Clark Street remains a Hanson family business, as Steve's son, Rick, now serves as CEO and president of the business.
Police ask for help to ID suspects who robbed Money Zone
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to ID suspects. Just after 5a.m. December 13, two unknown subjects broke into and stole a large amount of money from Money Zone, 314 East Chestnut, in Junction City, according to a media release from police.
littleapplepost.com
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
Fort Riley to remain on minimal manning with limited services Friday
Fort Riley will continue operating with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 23. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will remain closed Friday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed. Irwin Army Community Hospital will offer...
Flooding causes damage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House
Junction City firefighters and C.L. Hoover Opera House personnel responded to that downtown building early Saturday morning in response to flooding. Among them was Opera House Co-Director Joe Markley. "We had major flooding happen in the main part of the Opera House. In fact water was flowing out the front doors, all three sets."
JC Post
USD 475 to RETAIN Former High School Land, Build Early Childhood Center
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. –The USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously during its December 8 meeting to retain the land where the former Junction City High School stood. The decision was made, primarily, because the land makes an ideal site for a new Early Childhood Center. "One important aspect...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0