Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure
When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
SB Nation
Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Points shared in topsy-turvy league tussle
Premier League Part 2 - Electric Boogaloo kicked off on Boxing Day with an early match for Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford. Antonio Conte had a tired squad to manage, with a number of the Spurs squad having been heavily involved in the World Cup. Regardless, Conte opted to start the majority of his available international players outside of the two finalists in Cristian Romero and Hugo Lloris, and with Clement Lenglet preferred over Ben Davies. Perhaps the biggest surprise though was a rare start for Japhet Tanganga over Davinson Sanchez on the right-hand side of the Spurs back three.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “We Are Really Looking Forward to What Is Coming Up”
While it was disappointing for Liverpool to lose their first game back after the World Cup, there are few lessons to be drawn from a narrow defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup, and the main focus was always on the first game back in the league this month.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Onana talks Blues midfield trio, promising goalkeeper linked
Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.
SB Nation
Everton vs Wolves: Opposition Analysis | A Must Win Scenario?
It’s “only” been a month and a half since Everton were booed off the pitch by much of their own travelling contingent, in the aftermath of consecutive drubbings within 96 hours by Bournemouth at Dean Court. This marked a low-point in the fans’ relationship with the players - and by extension, Frank Lampard - since the Chelsea icon took over the reins at Goodison Park at the end of January.
SB Nation
On This Day (26 December 2000): Reid’s Sunderland move into top three in the Premier League!
We’d already gone from scrapping to avoid the drop to the third tier in May 1995 to seventh in the Premier League precisely four years later, and it was anyone’s guess where we would go from here. Could we kick on, or would the bubble burst?. Peter Reid...
SB Nation
Graham Potter enjoying ‘fantastic support’ from Chelsea for ‘the weeks and the months and the years ahead’
One of the defining features of Chelsea Football Club the past two decades had been the rather short leash (usually) afforded each new manager coming through Roman Abramovich’s revolving door. It was not a universally loved policy — even if it really wasn’t all that unique — but it was at least a begrudgingly accepted one, as it served to accomplish the owner’s singular aim of winning, of winning now, and of winning at any cost. Chelsea won more trophies than any other Premier League team during those 19 seasons.
SB Nation
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Talking Points
It feels like a million years ago we were all upset and sad about the Premier League entering hibernation... but here we are with the best competitive football in the world back on our schedules for Boxing Day on this cold Monday, Dec. 26. It’s been a mouthful of late....
SB Nation
Leeds coach Mark Jackson takes MK Dons job
Mark Jackson, former head coach of the Leeds United under-23s and first-team coach under Jesse Marsch, has accepted an offer to manage League One side, MK Dons. Having replaced Carlos Corberan in September 2020 as head coach for the Leeds u23s, Jackson has followed his predecessor’s impressive trajectory, as he now embarks on his own first-team management journey.
SB Nation
Inter Milan in no hurry to renew Romelu Lukaku loan, even at lower cost — report
Romelu Lukaku returned to action with Inter Milan last night, in a friendly match against second division Reggina, playing most of the game and even finding the back of the net, which has given rise to some hopeful headlines in Italy, about a second half of the season revival for the Chelsea loanee. (And by extension, Inter themselves, who are chasing unbeaten league-leaders Napoli.)
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Bellingham is ‘Exceptional’
The whole World Cup at Christmas has been good for a few things, including what promises to be a very nerve-wracking transfer season. Liverpool (and Jordan Henderson, especially) have made it clear that they’re interested in targeting 19-year-old World Cup star Jude Bellingham even if Borussia Dortmund aren’t quite ready to see him go yet.
SB Nation
Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
SB Nation
Report: Joe Rodon’s Rennes loan could terminate in January
Joe Rodon moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer on a season long loan with an eye towards a permanent departure at the end of the season. However, despite playing three World Cup matches with Wales in Qatar, one report says he could seek to terminate his loan at the midway point in search of better opportunities.
SB Nation
Everton vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | DCL Doubtful, Coady out
The World Cup is over. Boo. So come on, come on, get down to Goodison Park. Gumshields can provide relief from grinding teeth. So, Wolves… Boxing Day… how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. Despite an elongated break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
After returning to action with a League Cup loss against Manchester City before Christmas, Liverpool resume post-World Cup play in the Premier League by way of a Boxing Day match against Aston Villa as the Reds look to get their league season on track after unexpectedly struggling through the opening months of the 2022-23 campaign.
SB Nation
Everton vs Wolves: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Wolves today at Goodison Park as Premier League action resumes after a month-plus break for the 2022 World Cup. The Toffees ended the first phase of the season in abjectly poor manner with a couple of humiliating losses at AFC Bournemouth, and if manager Frank Lampard has not yet fixed the Blues’ issues then there could be more trouble brewing for Everton coming this season.
SB Nation
Eghbali: Chelsea were ‘not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side or promotional side’
We’ve heard a fair amount from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the past few months, but more recently, it was fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s turn to speak at a business conference, appearing at SporticoLive’s “Invest in Sports” Summit back in mid-October, as part of the “Expanding International Portfolios” panel.
SB Nation
West Ham ‘have conceded internally’ to Declan Rice leaving in the summer — report
Long-term Chelsea transfer target Declan Rice looks set to leave West Ham United in the summer, with the club having conceded “internally” that they will have to let go of their 24-year-old captain, who’s made it abundantly clear that his ambition is to play Champions League football.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Fabinho: We Have to Try to Close the Gap to the Other Teams
Ahead of Liverpool’s return to Premier League action on Monday, and Fabinho is aware that the Reds have work to do given their less-than-desirable form prior to the World Cup. “I hope this will be good for the team because as I said before, our position in the Premier...
Comments / 0