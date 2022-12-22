ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Useful tips for holiday travelers as end of 2022 draws near

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

With Christmas just around the corner, many travelers are already hitting the skies and the roads . The Transportation Security Administration says they expect travel volumes at pre-pandemic levels.

The TSA expects the busiest days for travel this season to start Dec. 22 and will last until Dec. 30, but officials say they're ready.

The agency is reminding travelers not to bring any prohibited items through TSA checkpoints including firearms and liquids over 100 ml. For those traveling with gifts, they must be unwrapped so they can be inspected.

Passengers can also send questions directly to them by texting “AskTSA” or reaching out to @AskTSA on Twitter and Facebook.

Travelers should keep in mind expected delays and cancellations due the wintery weather hitting the country.

Traveling can be stressful, but the TSA wants to remind others to show gratitude to frontline workers including TSA officers, flight attendants, and gate agents who are working around the clock to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.

AAA estimates that close to 113 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season, which is close to pre-pandemic levels. About 90% of them will be driving to their destination this year.

