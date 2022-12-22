ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home

Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

WSSC Water Reports 48 Leaks and Breaks on Christmas Eve

WSSC Water has reported that there have been 48 breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve as of 8:40pm. Crews are “moving from one job to the next as quickly as possible” and additional contractors are also out repairing breaks, according to WSSC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Chilly Christmas in DC area follows record breaking cold

D.C. area kids will want to bundle up and avoid a blue Christmas as chilly temperatures continue throughout the evening. It’s still a few degrees warmer than Christmas Eve — which brought record-breaking low temperatures to the D.C. region Saturday. Here’s what you need to know. Listen...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Chicago

Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Departing WTOP staffers share highlights of their time at the station

Tuning in to 103.5 WTOP-FM is second nature to millions of people who drive in the D.C. area. Whether you’re driving to work, going home, picking up your kids from school, or going into the city for a night-out, the voice of WTOP has been the welcomed back seat driver who actually knows how to get you where you’re going.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Double Shooting in Park View

“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Freezing temperatures impact Metro's online trip planner

WASHINGTON — Metro says customers using the agency's online trip planner may be experiencing inaccurate results this Christmas due to multiple days of extremely cold weather. On December 24, Metro leaders were alerted that pipes in a data center building burst, threatening to damage network equipment that remains housed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC311 adds Go-Go music into customer service calls

D.C.’s 311 phone service will now play the District’s homegrown Go-Go music in the background while people navigate the service menu. DC311 provides a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors looking for services and information 24 hours a day and 365 days a year in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

