Saline County, KS

Hutch Post

Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash

GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

1 dead in Central Kansas car crash

SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – One Kansas man is dead after the car he was riding in overturned on Interstate 135 in Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Mazda Tribute was traveling south on I-135 at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The Mazda came to rest on its […]
LINDSBORG, KS
Hutch Post

Back to normal accident reporting in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have notified Hutch Post that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is no longer in effect. Law Enforcement will now respond to all non-emergency accidents. With that said, there are still a few slick areas, especially on the side streets. Please drive safely!
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Body found in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
RENO COUNTY, KS
natureworldnews.com

At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow

According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Hutch Post

Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Unlawful discharge of firearm in city...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff's office investigating unattended death

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff's Office reported that Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., they received a report of a found body on the west edge of Hutchinson. Deputies responded and discovered the body of a deceased subject. This is an active investigation and once the body...
HUTCHINSON, KS
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Three adults arrested; five children removed from their custody

Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 23

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANNON LEE DECKER, 46, Grandview Plaza, Failure to appear x2; Remains confined to Riley County Jail. RUSSELL ROYAL SPRINGER, 61, Manhattan, Battery on...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 17-23

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRAKE, JOHN WESLEY; 34; Dodge City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
Hutch Post

Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Heat returns to Sunflower before winter storm hits

Two days before temperatures were forecasted to dip to the lowest since 1989, heat at Abilene’s Sunflower Hotel apartment complex was restored. Although the boiler was replaced Tuesday, Dec. 20, residents have endured several weeks of steadily dropping temperatures. However, Aaron Jacobsen, building owner, said he purchased about 100 electric heaters for residents to use in their apartments.
ABILENE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

