Brian May defends Yungblud from backlash over Queen cover: “I remember so clearly the same kind of derision being poured on Freddie”

Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar
Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday Photo With Jesse Rutherford Sparks Discussion
Eilish threw a Christmas-themed bash for her milestone birthday with some big name guests, including Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Titanic Crew Members Still Don't Know Who Spiked James Cameron, Bill Paxton And Others' Lobster Chowder With PCP: 'There's Something In Me. Get It Out!'
25 years after the Titanic set was dosed with PCP, nobody knows who did it.
ETOnline.com
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Body Language Expert Says Pete Davidson Gets ‘All the Attention’ and ‘Acts Like the Bigger Star’ With Rumored Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders
Pete Davidson is linked to another Hollywood star. This time, there are rumors he’s seeing actor Chase Sui Wonders. Before that, Davidson was thought to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. He was also famously linked to ex-girlfriends Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. Here’s what one body language expert says about the interaction between Davidson and Wonders. …
‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge Was ‘Bummed’ the Moment She Learned About the Season 2 Finale: ‘I Didn’t Have Any Say in It’
It's unlikely 'The White Lotus' fans will see Jennifer Coolidge in season 3. The actor was just as sad as her fans to learn what happened to her character.
Intimacy Coordinator Calls Out Millie Bobby Brown For Story Involving Kissing Enola Holmes 2 Co-Star
An intimacy coordinator shares her thoughts on how an Enola Holmes 2 kiss went down between Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge.
Tom Hardy’s Wife Charlotte Riley Admits She Was ‘Unnerved’ When He ‘Switched’ Into Character for ‘Bronson’
Tom Hardy was so incredibly convincing as Charles Bronson that it ‘unnerved’ his wife Charlotte Riley.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
Outcast Armie Hammer Ghosted By Celebrity Pals, Desperate To Get His Career On Track After Cannibal Accusations
Disgraced Armie Hammer hit bottom and dragged his butt back to Los Angeles, where he is pleading with his former costars and celebrity pals for help relaunching his career after a twisted S&M scandal, RadarOnline.com learned. "Armie's reaching out to anyone who won't slam a door in his face," dished a source. The On the Basis of Sex star, 35, fled Hollywood last year after multiple ex-girlfriends accused him of being a sadistic, cannibalistic abuser, which he has always denied. The uproar took a bite out of Armie's career, and times got so desperate for the embattled star that he...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson ushers in a tequila-fueled Christmas, even if there’s no ‘Black Adam’ sequel under his tree
All Dwayne Johnson wanted for Christmas was to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe, only for James Gunn and Peter Safran to put Black Adam on the naughty list as soon as they assumed control of the franchise’s future. While the actor and producer has put...
suggest.com
TBT: Before ‘Friends’ And ‘Batman’, Courteney Cox And Michael Keaton Started A Relationship That Lasted 5 Years
Michael Keaton and Courteney Cox are household names today, but did you know the pair dated for years before nabbing some of their biggest roles? Cox actually met Keaton before getting her role on Friends!. Cox And Keaton’s Private Relationship. Cox and Keaton met in 1989, but the actress...
Prosecutor Tells Jury That Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion ‘Over Nothing More Than a Bruised Ego’
A prosecutor on Wednesday urged jurors to convict rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion “over nothing more than a bruised ego,” beginning and ending his 75-minute closing argument with the three-time Grammy-winning artist’s own trial testimony while calling her “a victim of domestic violence.”
The Cheap Plastic Crown From The Notorious B.I.G.’s Iconic Crown Photoshoot Was Sold at Auction For a Hefty Price
The Notorious B.I.G. did his famous crown photoshoot days before his death. The crown wasn't expensive, but it sold at auction for a big price.
Couple raise £50,000 to buy song rights to Last Christmas so they never have to hear Wham! hit again
Tomas Mazetti, 55 and his wife Hannah, 33, from Gothenburg, Sweden, have launched a fundraiser to buy the rights to Wham! hit Last Christmas, just so they can take it off air forever.
wonderwall.com
Olivia Munn details sleepless night with John Mulaney as their baby boy welcomes a 'Christmas molar,' more news
Ah, the joys of new parenthood over the holidays. Olivia Munn shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories this week in which she detailed a sleepless night for her and John Mulaney as the stars navigated their 1-year-old's teething progress. "We were awakened by a screaming Malcolm," she told followers in one posted with a 12:14 a.m. timestamp, according to ET. Another video showed John trying to soothe their little guy by reading him a story. "He's teething again," Olivia explains in the post. Sharing a photo of John cradling Malcolm, Olivia wrote, "Looks like we'll be having a Christmas molar." In the meantime, the fam seems to be getting little to sleep. Subsequent videos showed Olivia attempting to take her glasses off before she gets them tangled up in her long hair and holding her sleepy face in her hands. "It's too f-** late for this nonsense," she captioned one Stories post. Olivia and John welcomed Malcolm in November 2021, following John's rehab stint earlier that year. He referenced both getting sober and becoming a dad when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in February. "Life is a lot better and happier now," John said. "I have a 12-week-old son. I'm very excited, he is a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him."
Shane MacGowan Said the Lyrics for ‘Fairytale of New York’ Came to Him While He Was Delirious With Double Pneumonia
Shane MacGowan said the lyrics of his Christmas song, 'Fairytale of New York' came to him while he was delirious.
Comments / 4