Brian May defends Yungblud from backlash over Queen cover: “I remember so clearly the same kind of derision being poured on Freddie”

Ah, the joys of new parenthood over the holidays. Olivia Munn shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories this week in which she detailed a sleepless night for her and John Mulaney as the stars navigated their 1-year-old's teething progress. "We were awakened by a screaming Malcolm," she told followers in one posted with a 12:14 a.m. timestamp, according to ET. Another video showed John trying to soothe their little guy by reading him a story. "He's teething again," Olivia explains in the post. Sharing a photo of John cradling Malcolm, Olivia wrote, "Looks like we'll be having a Christmas molar." In the meantime, the fam seems to be getting little to sleep. Subsequent videos showed Olivia attempting to take her glasses off before she gets them tangled up in her long hair and holding her sleepy face in her hands. "It's too f-** late for this nonsense," she captioned one Stories post. Olivia and John welcomed Malcolm in November 2021, following John's rehab stint earlier that year. He referenced both getting sober and becoming a dad when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in February. "Life is a lot better and happier now," John said. "I have a 12-week-old son. I'm very excited, he is a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him."

