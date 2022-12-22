Read full article on original website
Related
Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine
John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
George Harrison Was Reportedly Very Offended by John Lennon’s Contribution to The Beatles’ 1968 Christmas Record
John Lennon seemed to call out the rest of The Beatles on the 1968 Christmas record. George Harrison was reportedly offended by this.
Robert Plant Says He’ll Tour in 2023, Working on New Album
Robert Plant says he will tour in 2023 and that he’s working on a new album. Indeed, the former Led Zeppelin frontman-turned-country crooner has said he will tour the United States this coming spring and summer and he’s currently at work on his second Band Of Joy album as well as working on an expanded version of the Honeydrippers record.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Her Favorite Fleetwood Mac Songs
Stevie Nicks dishes on her all-time favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, the single she resents, and the hit she wrote in only 10 minutes.
Guitar World Magazine
The birth and evolution of the Martin D-18 Dreadnought – the archetypical acoustic guitar
A true workhorse of the Martin line, this iconic guitar is a zenith of flat-top design. The instrument you see here – Mark Knopfler’s 1935 Martin D-18 – represents an apex of acoustic guitar building. Despite the vast technological advances of the post-war period, many would argue this perennially popular design has never been bettered.
George Harrison Said The Beatles Were Shell-Shocked From the 1960s
George Harrison said The Beatles were shell-shocked from everything they experienced in the 1960s.
guitar.com
Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar
Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
John Bonham Tricked Audiences at His Earliest Gigs
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham elaborately tricked audiences at his earliest gigs.
Bob Dylan Revealed What He Watches on TV to Make Himself Feel ‘at Home’: ‘They’re Old-Fashioned’
Bob Dylan said that he mostly likes to watch decades-old TV shows. He explained that they bring him a great deal of comfort.
Remember When: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Imitate Bing Crosby and David Bowie Singing “The Little Drummer Boy”
You didn’t know you needed it. But now you want it every holiday season. For no apparent reason other than comedy and holiday joy, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly got together to impersonate Bing Crosby and David Bowie during their famous duet of the holiday song “The Little Drummer Boy.”
The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970
Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
The Beatles and The Beach Boys Covered the Same Chuck Berry Song
The Beatles and The Beach Boys covered the same Chuck Berry song. The Beach Boys' cover was their only top 10 hit from the 1970s.
Don Henley Drops $4 Million on an Eco-Friendly House for His Son
The Grammy-winning Eagles founder Don Henley scooped up a multimillion-dollar house for his 24-year-old son in a swanky neighborhood.
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Fleetwood Mac Was Divided Into 2 ‘Teams,’ Says a ‘Rumours’ Producer: ‘The 3 Brits’ and ‘the 2 Americans’
A former Fleetwood Mac producer who worked with the band on their "Rumors" album said the band was divided into two "teams."
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
eagledayton.com
'Rolling Stone' releases 'The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time' list as new book
Rolling Stone's ranking of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time is now available in book form. A hardcover tome features the most recent edition of the list, which was unveiled in 2020. You can order your copy now via Abrams Books publishing. The #1 album on Rolling Stone's ranking...
The true story of the president who couldn't hear music
When Ulysses S. Grant was inaugurated for his first presidential term in 1869, thousands of people showed up to celebrate. It was one of the grandest and swankiest parties held in generations, with pricey tickets and a level of pomp befitting the figurative coronation of the general who had preserved the Union. To no one's surprise, this included lots of music — bugle-blasting, drum-tapping, parade-marching tunes — that set the tone of the event.
Comments / 0