American Songwriter

Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine

John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Says He’ll Tour in 2023, Working on New Album

Robert Plant says he will tour in 2023 and that he’s working on a new album. Indeed, the former Led Zeppelin frontman-turned-country crooner has said he will tour the United States this coming spring and summer and he’s currently at work on his second Band Of Joy album as well as working on an expanded version of the Honeydrippers record.
Guitar World Magazine

The birth and evolution of the Martin D-18 Dreadnought – the archetypical acoustic guitar

A true workhorse of the Martin line, this iconic guitar is a zenith of flat-top design. The instrument you see here – Mark Knopfler’s 1935 Martin D-18 – represents an apex of acoustic guitar building. Despite the vast technological advances of the post-war period, many would argue this perennially popular design has never been bettered.
guitar.com

Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar

Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
Loudwire

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Salon

The true story of the president who couldn't hear music

When Ulysses S. Grant was inaugurated for his first presidential term in 1869, thousands of people showed up to celebrate. It was one of the grandest and swankiest parties held in generations, with pricey tickets and a level of pomp befitting the figurative coronation of the general who had preserved the Union. To no one's surprise, this included lots of music — bugle-blasting, drum-tapping, parade-marching tunes — that set the tone of the event.

