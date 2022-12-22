Epic Games Giving LEGO Builder’s Journey for Free Today; Frisbros and Potatoman Seeks the Troof Available for Free Too

Read full article on original website
Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 26 Is Death Stranding; Directors Cut Accidentally Given for a Short Time
For those living under a rock, Epic Games Store is offering 15 free titles, one every day till December 30. Gamers have received several games already to expand their collection of titles, such as Bloons TD 6, Sable, Horizon Chase Turbo and more. The free game for December 26 has been announced and it is none other than Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.
A classic FPS is completely free to download and keep right now
If there’s one fact that unites us, it’s that we all love a free game. The vast majority of the free games I download end up getting added to my neverending backlog, not to be touched for at least six months - maybe longer - but hey, they’re there for a rainy day. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can now grab Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
Chapter 2 Chests and Items (Banora)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 2: Betrayal.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
What to Expect From Nintendo in 2023
From the pedestrian to the zany, here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2023. Between Fire Emblem Engage, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know a few things about Nintendo's plans for 2023. But what about the games they haven't announced yet? Do they have something else like Nintendo Labo up their sleeves? Will we finally see Metroid Prime 4? There's a lot we know, some things we expect, and then stuff we can only hope for.
Destiny 2: Awesome Warlock Helmet - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 23-27)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Graviton Forfeit, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Apotheosis Veil.
IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More
IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
Genshin's Genius Invokation TCG: The Best Cards
Like every game with customizeable strategies, Genshin Impact's trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG, has some cards that perform better than others. This guide will serve as an overview of the best cards available as of patch 3.3. Let's go through each type of card by section, and in each...
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
How to Connect a Switch to a TV
This page shows you how to connect a Nintendo Switch console to a television. Keep in mind, only the regular Nintendo Switch model and Nintendo Switch OLED come with a dock (shown below) and are meant to connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite model is not intended to be connected to a monitor or TV.
Sony PlayStation VR2 to Be Previewed at CES 2023; Leaked Jan 2023 List for PS Plus Essential Reveal Exciting Games
We're just days away from the start of CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas early next year. Along with many tech giants, Sony will be making an appearance with a press conference, taking place on January 4 at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM ET. Not much has been revealed about the company's long-awaited press conference, except for the fact that fans should expect to see some developments from the Sony Honda Mobility division.
Daily Deals: Grab a Spare PS5 DualSense Controller for $49.99
Since Christmas is tomorrow, hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or a PS5 DualSense for $49.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
