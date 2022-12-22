Read full article on original website
Israel Expects Another New all-time record for Exports in 2022
The Foreign Trade Administration at Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry said the country can export yet another record year for the total value of its exports, the second in a row. Israel’s exports are expected to cross the $160 billion mark in 2022 – an increase of over 10% compared to 2021.
