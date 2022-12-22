Read full article on original website
Related
jewishbusinessnews.com
Top 5 Startup Nation Business Busts for 2022
The year 2022 was not a very good one for Israel Startup Nation. In addition to numerous firms laying off many employees a number of Israeli companies – from new ones to well established firms – shutdown entirely. Here is the Jewish Business News list of the 5 biggest Israel business busts of 2022.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Moon Active Buying Zen Match for Est. $150 Million
Moon Active, an Israeli gaming startup and a unicorn is expanding its operations with the acquisition of the mobile game app Zen Match as well as some other apps from the Turkish firm Good Job Games. The acquisition terms were not revealed, but the deal is estimated to be worth as much as $150 million.
jewishbusinessnews.com
How Does Bitcoin Mining Work?
If you’re wondering, “How Does Bitcoin mining work?” you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll explore Proof-of-Work, the Hash algorithm, and rewards and costs for miners. We’ll also cover how new miners can start earning money and how to get started.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel High Tech Scene December 18 – December 24
ImagenAI Raises $30 Million For Photo Editing Solutions. ImagenAI (known as Imagen), an Israeli startup that provides AI-powered editing solutions for professional photographers, raised $30 million in an investment led by global growth investor Summit Partners with participation from existing investor NFX. Founded in 2020 by CEO Yotam Gil, Yoav...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Caesarstone Crashing and Brodmann17 Closing
Israel’s engineered quartz surfaces maker Caesarstone, a worldwide company, is now forced to make cutbacks due to the global financial crisis. The company is expected to let go of as many as 200 people or 10% of its total workforce. Meanwhile, Brodmann17, a six-year-old Israeli startup that developed software for computer vision applications for automated vehicles, is almost officially caput as its own employees (the few who are left) went to court to force it to liquidate.
Comments / 0