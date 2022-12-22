Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should TryTed RiversOyster Bay, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Related
westportjournal.com
Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median
WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
westportjournal.com
Holiday schedule set for Wheels2U buses
WESTPORT — The Wheels2U Westport shuttle buses will take a two-day hiatus on the post-holiday Mondays next week and the week after. The service, which provides on-demand rides to and from Westport’s train stations, will not operate either Monday, Dec. 26, or Monday, Jan. 2. For more information...
westportjournal.com
Tight timeline for new Long Lots raising questions
WESTPORT — New or renovated, Long Lots Elementary School may not be completed by the fall of 2026 as anticipated, and townwide redistricting may or may not be factored into the equation. The uncertainties left the Board of Education unable to reach immediate consensus on a commitment to equip...
westportjournal.com
Citizenry petitions RTM to review ‘Hamlet at Saugatuck’ rezoning
WESTPORT — A petition signed by 31 verified residents has been filed with the town clerk, asking that the Representative Town Meeting review recent zoning changes that would allow the large-scale redevelopment of Saugatuck. Under the Town Charter, if enough people petition the RTM, it must review an action...
westportjournal.com
Police: Driver in stolen car had narcotics
WESTPORT — A 21-year-old driver, who allegedly ignored two red traffic lights on Post Road East, was charged with possessing and trying to sell narcotics after being taken into custody following a brief chase in a stolen car, police said. Kevin Conley, of Bridgeport, faces charges of possession of...
westportjournal.com
Property transfers December 5-9
WESTPORT–During the week of December 5-9, 11 properties changed hands for a total of $32.0 million, generating $79K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 14 properties traded hands for $24.3 million. 300 Post Road W sold for $9,650,000. Seller: 300 PRW LLC. Buyer: Centurion Holdings 1 Inc. 3 Flower...
Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed. (opinion)
newfield high schoolPhoto byphoto from MCCSD website. Free for all to use. Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of an insincere, amoral teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in the same district, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
Comments / 0