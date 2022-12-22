HOTEL-BASED CLOUD KITCHEN STARTUP MATBAKHI MARKS SAUDI ARABIA LAUNCH TO BOOST THE KINGDOM’S BOOMING HOSPITALITY SECTOR

Read full article on original website
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter...
FREEHOLD RESIDENCES OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED AT RAFFLES THE PALM DUBAI
As brokerage of Raffles Residences on The Palm Jumeirah, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has fourteen fully furnished high-end properties at the Raffles Residences available for sale. The offering that will be serviced by the Raffles hotel includes four villas, seven apartments and three triplex penthouses. Ready for purchase and...
UAE’S LARGEST ORGANIC FARM OPENS ITS DOORS FOR WINTERFEST
Emirates Bio Farm, the largest privately owned organic farm in the UAE, has officially opened their doors for the long-awaited Winterfest, running through the month of December up until January 8, 2023. As temperatures cool down across the country, friends and families can immerse themselves in a wide variety of...
LICENSED MODERN PAN-ASIAN RESTAURANT ‘MOGAO’ IS OPENING SOON
A modern Pan-Asian restaurant ‘Mogao’ opened its doors at the Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis on Wednesday, 21. st December. This licensed restaurant is an extension of their primary brand ‘Socialicious’ which was established in 2017 in Jumeirah Village Circle. Mogao follows in the footsteps of...
NEW GENERAL MANAGER AT JABAL OMAR HYATT REGENCY MAKKAH
Fadi Akeel was recently appointed as the new General Manager at Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, bringing with him more than 23 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He started his career with Hyatt back in 1999 at Grand Hyatt Amman and has ever since moved from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, gaining extensive experience in hospitality while working in numerous key executive positions at different hotels.
North Korean drones breach South Korea airspace in ‘clear act of provocation’
South Korea said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its air space.This is the first time since 2017 that North Korean drones entered its rival’s airspace.At the time, a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea, after which military officials said that the drone photographed a US missile defence system in the South.In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday. One drone...
THE FIRST OF A NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE, EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS NOW OPEN IN DUBAI
Imagine escaping to a mysterious cosmos on a voyage of discovery right here in Dubai. That dream is now a reality at AYA, the first in a new generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks, that is now open at WAFI City Mall. AYA invites intrepid travellers to step foot into...
