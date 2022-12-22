Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
UAE’S LARGEST ORGANIC FARM OPENS ITS DOORS FOR WINTERFEST
Emirates Bio Farm, the largest privately owned organic farm in the UAE, has officially opened their doors for the long-awaited Winterfest, running through the month of December up until January 8, 2023. As temperatures cool down across the country, friends and families can immerse themselves in a wide variety of...
hotelnewsme.com
FREEHOLD RESIDENCES OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED AT RAFFLES THE PALM DUBAI
As brokerage of Raffles Residences on The Palm Jumeirah, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has fourteen fully furnished high-end properties at the Raffles Residences available for sale. The offering that will be serviced by the Raffles hotel includes four villas, seven apartments and three triplex penthouses. Ready for purchase and...
hotelnewsme.com
LICENSED MODERN PAN-ASIAN RESTAURANT ‘MOGAO’ IS OPENING SOON
A modern Pan-Asian restaurant ‘Mogao’ opened its doors at the Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis on Wednesday, 21. st December. This licensed restaurant is an extension of their primary brand ‘Socialicious’ which was established in 2017 in Jumeirah Village Circle. Mogao follows in the footsteps of...
hotelnewsme.com
THE FIRST OF A NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE, EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS NOW OPEN IN DUBAI
Imagine escaping to a mysterious cosmos on a voyage of discovery right here in Dubai. That dream is now a reality at AYA, the first in a new generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks, that is now open at WAFI City Mall. AYA invites intrepid travellers to step foot into...
Comments / 0