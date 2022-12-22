Read full article on original website
At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend
(NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in history as the most...
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
Coastal flooding, high winds in NYC area, followed by coldest Christmas in decades
A National Weather Service map showing an 'exhilarating' storm moving into the metro area. “It’s going to be quite an exhilarating weather day,” one meteorologist said, but snow remains unlikely [ more › ]
Powerful winds and rain lash Vermont, New York as thousands lose power
A powerful winter storm is moving throughout Vermont and northern New York, bringing with it damaging wind gusts and rain that is expected to flash freeze this evening as temperatures rapidly drop. As of 5:30 a.m., more than 11,000 power outages have already been reported region-wide, with that number expected...
Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
National Weather Service issues flood warning for parts of NYC, N.J. related to winter storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The agency is warning that one to two feet of flooding could occur in areas near the waterfront and shoreline in NYC. The warning is in effect for Staten Island along with Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as areas in New Jersey such as Hudson, Eastern Essex and Union counties.
5 Things To Do Now To Make Sure You’re Prepared For The Storm
This massive storm that's on the way to Western New York is going to be a big deal. Many officials are sounding the alarm to take this storm seriously and we may be stuck in the house for a few days. Before things really begin to get bad in New York, there are several steps that you can take right now to make sure you're ready to ride out the weather.
Central New York counties issuing travel advisories
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
Statewide State Of Emergency Issued Amidst Complicated Storm
As we prepare for one of the most travel heavy weekends of the year, a complicated weather forecast that is legitimately changing by the hour has caused Governor Hochul to declare a statewide State of Emergency, effective now through Monday. Several New York State vehicle bans have been put in...
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
New Yorkers Need To Do This, It Could Save Your Life During The Blizzard
As we get ready for day number two of Blizzard conditions across New York there is one thing all homeowners or renters need to do. It could be life-saving. As the snow starts to build up against your home you need to make sure that the vents from your furnace are cleared. If they get covered by snow or plugged up it could turn deadly.
