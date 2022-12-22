ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 9

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Hurricane Force Wind Gusts In Western New York

The massive winter blizzard is packing a punch across Western New York. The blizzard has brought hurricane-force wind gusts already to the area and is expected to continue through today and tomorrow. The strongest wind gust for far today was recorded in Lackawanna when the winds reached 79 miles per...
LACKAWANNA, NY
ktbb.com

At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend

(NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in history as the most...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
BUFFALO, NY
mynbc5.com

Powerful winds and rain lash Vermont, New York as thousands lose power

A powerful winter storm is moving throughout Vermont and northern New York, bringing with it damaging wind gusts and rain that is expected to flash freeze this evening as temperatures rapidly drop. As of 5:30 a.m., more than 11,000 power outages have already been reported region-wide, with that number expected...
VERMONT STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
NEW YORK STATE
thevalleyside.com

Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
The Staten Island Advance

National Weather Service issues flood warning for parts of NYC, N.J. related to winter storm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The agency is warning that one to two feet of flooding could occur in areas near the waterfront and shoreline in NYC. The warning is in effect for Staten Island along with Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as areas in New Jersey such as Hudson, Eastern Essex and Union counties.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Things To Do Now To Make Sure You’re Prepared For The Storm

This massive storm that's on the way to Western New York is going to be a big deal. Many officials are sounding the alarm to take this storm seriously and we may be stuck in the house for a few days. Before things really begin to get bad in New York, there are several steps that you can take right now to make sure you're ready to ride out the weather.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central New York counties issuing travel advisories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Statewide State Of Emergency Issued Amidst Complicated Storm

As we prepare for one of the most travel heavy weekends of the year, a complicated weather forecast that is legitimately changing by the hour has caused Governor Hochul to declare a statewide State of Emergency, effective now through Monday. Several New York State vehicle bans have been put in...
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy