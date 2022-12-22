Read full article on original website
The Apple Car will cost 'no more' than $100,000
Apple's rumoured electric car keeps is getting closer to being a reality, but don't expect to pick one up at the Apple Store any time soon, and maybe get your Apple Pay in good shape first, because it'll cost a lot and may not have all the tech you expect.
Phone Arena
Apple looks to be having second thoughts about polarizing iPhone 15 design change
Known industry insider Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and trusted leaker ShrimpApplePro have hinted that next year's iPhone 15 will sport a new design, with the latter recently adding that the squared-off back of the iPhone 14 will be ditched in favor of iPhone 5c-like rounded edges. A new report says that nothing is set in stone yet.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
The best markers in 2022
Every creative needs a set of the best markers. Whether or not marker pen is your chosen medium for creating artwork, playing around with marker pens can be a great way to experiment. Also, blocking out the basic shapes of your creation in marker pen and examining its silhouette can be a great way to examine whether your idea is going to work in another medium.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Sadly, we might not get a USB-C iPhone until the iPhone 17
There was much excitement in October when the European Council approved legislation that will require many consumer electronic devices to feature a USB-C charging port. The new rule, which is designed to reduce waste, covers phones so would seem to mean that Apple will have to give us what almost everyone already wants – an iPhone with USB-C instead of the company's own Lightning cable.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Phone Arena
Amazon has the affordable second-gen Apple Watch SE on sale at a new all-time low price
If you're an iPhone user looking for the best budget smartwatch that plays nice with your handset, there's really no option quite like the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) released a few months ago. What seems a lot more difficult right now than choosing what wearable device to buy is...
NovaPlus A8 Duo review: a budget-friendly Apple Pencil lookalike
The NovaPlus A8 Duo is aesthetically very similar to the Apple Pencil, with a few added features for ease, but it’s actually a much cheaper alternative. Ergonomically designed with simplicity in mind, it offers both wired and magnetic charging, but crucially doesn’t have pressure sensitivity, making it unsuited for experienced or professional artists looking for the full-bodied Apple Pencil experience. However, it’s much cheaper, and works fantastically as a general-use and writing stylus.
Apple Christmas sale: The best holiday deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch and more
Finding great deals in the Apple Christmas sale is a brilliant way to save money on gifts for loved ones (or yourself) this holiday season. With just 11 days to go until the big day, time is running out to get that perfect present. But the good news is there's some amazing offers to be had, all of which can still be delivered in time for Christmas.
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless gaming mouse review: ultra-lightweight gamer gives you the slip
Singularly focused on FPS games, the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless gaming mouse is compact, ultra-lightweight and has fantastic optical sensor DPI specs. However, it's perhaps too light and slight for serious creatives who want their mouse to work perfectly for both creative work and after-hours play, and its price point puts too many other capable mice into contention for the Katar Elite to be a top option for them.
Forget the Apple Watch, this '80s Coca-Cola timepiece is all I want for Christmas
Watches have come a long way over the years. No longer restricted to such mundane functions as telling the time, which, after all, we can now do by looking at our phones, devices like Apple Watch can monitor our health, devise exercise routines, control other devices, open doors and fire lasers that cut through metal.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Noblechairs Hero ST review: comfortable gaming chair brings the class
The Noblechairs Hero ST gaming chair is the latest and perhaps classiest model in Noblechairs' premium gaming chair lineup, and one of the maker's most expensive too. And apart from a slightly pedestrian lumbar support, it performs well not just as a gaming chair, but as an all-around work-and-life office chair too.
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium bundle deals in December 2022
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle deals are pretty easy to find. Well, as long as you use this bespoke page that pulls in all the current live deals on offer. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet was released in early 2021, created by ex-Wacom employees, and it comes with two styluses and a Quick Key device, giving you more buttons and a dial. This means you've got up to 40 programable shortcuts at your fingertips. But what should all this cost?
Apple Pencil 2 drops to lowest price ever in time for Christmas
If you're wanting the best available stylus for your iPad, then look no further than the Apple Pencil 2. However the 2nd generation of the popular Apple Pencil can be incredibly pricey, so consider us shocked to see it on sale at Amazon for a record low price of $89.99. (opens in new tab)
Dell's repairable laptop concept looks like a game changer
A massive issue in tech is the inevitable obsolescence and waste associated with both wear and constant development. We replace our devices for newer, more powerful models at an increasing frequency, and with laptops there are still far too few alternative to buying an entirely device when we want to upgrade.
Horizon Forbidden West review: a large world you've explored before
Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5 and PS4 game for anyone who loved Horizon Zero Dawn. On PS5 it's a visual spectacle, and I'm still wowed that Sony has managed to get this running on a PS4. But even though it sands down its predecessor’s rough edges, I'm left feeling it's a little too similar to the original and doesn't really take the series in any new directions.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in December 2022
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a fantastic phone with an excellent camera and regularly updated Apple software. The Pro Max is the biggest model in the 13 line, and considering they still cost a pretty penny you'll want to make sure you keep your phone safe with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.
