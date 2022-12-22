ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

12 deaths confirmed in NY from massive winter storm: Hochul

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that 12 deaths have been confirmed in the state from the massive winter storm that battered the United States over the holiday weekend, snarling travel and knocking out power to tens of thousands across the country. The deaths were announced in snowbound Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
ktbb.com

At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend

(NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in history as the most...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York

The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone

Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Flash Freeze Warning And Lake Effect Snow Expected Today In WNY

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for New York, as a winter storm is making its way into the state. In Western New York, this morning will bring a flash freeze as temperatures continue to drop as the blizzard rolls in. The National Weather Service Buffalo released the graphic below showing the timing of the freeze today, Friday, December 23, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

