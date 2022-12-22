ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Onana talks Blues midfield trio, promising goalkeeper linked

Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.
The migrating Magpie comes home for Boxing Day

With the Premier League scheduled to return in less than 24 hours, one of the more exciting (or exhausting, depending on your perspective) windows begins on January 1st. Newcastle are in a unique position now as a club with flexible financial means to afford marquee transfers. On the flip side, they are competing for the European spots and are not likely to be considered a destination where top English clubs can send loanees to accumulate valuable minutes.
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
A﻿ston Villa v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March. No Premier League fixture has been won by the...
Fixtures, oda tins to know as Premier League dey return afta World Cup

Di last wey we see of di Premier League games na on Sunday, 13 November, wen Manchester United gbab one injury-time winner for Fulham. Six weeks don pass, during di time wey everybody dey glued to di event wey happun for Qatar, wia Wales fall at di group stage and England suffer penalty palava again, before Argentina lift di 2022 World Cup.
Inter Milan in no hurry to renew Romelu Lukaku loan, even at lower cost — report

Romelu Lukaku returned to action with Inter Milan last night, in a friendly match against second division Reggina, playing most of the game and even finding the back of the net, which has given rise to some hopeful headlines in Italy, about a second half of the season revival for the Chelsea loanee. (And by extension, Inter themselves, who are chasing unbeaten league-leaders Napoli.)
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action

Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
Report: Celtic close in on £1m loan-to-buy deal

Celtic will sign Tomoki Iwata on a loan with an option to buy deal, according to reports on social media this evening. Ange Postecoglou teased that there would be a third signing shortly and it has emerged that the versatile defender may be the next Japanese player to swap the J League for Paradise. It is a coup given he was named Player of the Season in the league last term.

