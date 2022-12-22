Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham's Run Of Conceding First Extended To Six EPL Games After Brentford's Vitaly Janelt Beats Fraser Forster On Keeper's League Debut
Janelt's goal came after Fraser Forster, making his league debut for Spurs, had been unable to hold onto a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo.
Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
Manchester United are now reportedly favorites for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Onana talks Blues midfield trio, promising goalkeeper linked
Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.
SB Nation
The migrating Magpie comes home for Boxing Day
With the Premier League scheduled to return in less than 24 hours, one of the more exciting (or exhausting, depending on your perspective) windows begins on January 1st. Newcastle are in a unique position now as a club with flexible financial means to afford marquee transfers. On the flip side, they are competing for the European spots and are not likely to be considered a destination where top English clubs can send loanees to accumulate valuable minutes.
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, December 26
Yes, indeed, Spurs are playing again. Oh how long it has been! I really do miss watching this team struggle to create a shot on target. I really do. How long did we go without Spurs football? Answer: TOO LONG. But now it is back! And all of you will...
Report: Graham Potter Speaks On Hakim Ziyech Situation
Graham Potter has been speaking about the situation surrounding Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea future.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March. No Premier League fixture has been won by the...
BBC
Fixtures, oda tins to know as Premier League dey return afta World Cup
Di last wey we see of di Premier League games na on Sunday, 13 November, wen Manchester United gbab one injury-time winner for Fulham. Six weeks don pass, during di time wey everybody dey glued to di event wey happun for Qatar, wia Wales fall at di group stage and England suffer penalty palava again, before Argentina lift di 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation
Inter Milan in no hurry to renew Romelu Lukaku loan, even at lower cost — report
Romelu Lukaku returned to action with Inter Milan last night, in a friendly match against second division Reggina, playing most of the game and even finding the back of the net, which has given rise to some hopeful headlines in Italy, about a second half of the season revival for the Chelsea loanee. (And by extension, Inter themselves, who are chasing unbeaten league-leaders Napoli.)
Yardbarker
A member of the Omani parliament has offered Lionel Messi $1million for the ‘Bisht’ he wore after winning the World Cup
A $1 million offer has been made to Lionel Messi for the bisht he wore after winning the World Cup on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led Argentina to a 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout on Sunday in what was an extraordinary final. Argentina were...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
SB Nation
No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action
Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
Yardbarker
Report: Celtic close in on £1m loan-to-buy deal
Celtic will sign Tomoki Iwata on a loan with an option to buy deal, according to reports on social media this evening. Ange Postecoglou teased that there would be a third signing shortly and it has emerged that the versatile defender may be the next Japanese player to swap the J League for Paradise. It is a coup given he was named Player of the Season in the league last term.
Comments / 0