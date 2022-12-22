Read full article on original website
Cape Cod News 08/04/2022
CENTERVILLE – A bicyclist was found on the side of a road in Centerville sometime after 6 PM Thursday. It was unclear if the victim had been struck by a vehicle or not. EMTs determined the victim had a serious head injury and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield […]…
Steamship Authority Cancels Service for Late Afternoon and Evening Amid Winds
FALMOUTH – With winds expected to increase throughout the late afternoon and evening, the Steamship Authority will cancel all Martha’s Vineyard service after the M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s scheduled 3:15 pm arrival in Vineyard Haven. Nantucket services have already been canceled for the day. The full alert from the Steamship Authority can be found below: The […] The post Steamship Authority Cancels Service for Late Afternoon and Evening Amid Winds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: Winter Weather Advisory issued for ocean effect snow until 1 PM Sunday as power crews make progress
CAPE COD – Ocean effect snow is falling on parts of Cape Cod Saturday. Slippery travel is possible in some areas. Meanwhile Eversource crews have restored all large outages with just isolated ones remaining. Winter Weather Advisory URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1246 PM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 …WINTER […] The post Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: Winter Weather Advisory issued for ocean effect snow until 1 PM Sunday as power crews make progress appeared first on CapeCod.com.
