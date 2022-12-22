Read full article on original website
Man Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Boston Shooting: Police
One man is dead after being shot late at night in Boston, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from multiple guns…
Man accused of trying to rape a woman he followed from Wollaston MBTA Station
QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind. "She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote. The victim gave a description to the police. Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston...
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
Friends Of Randolph Driver Busted For Boston Hit-Run Challenge Cops To Fight: DA
A 25-year-old Boston woman was seriously injured early Friday morning, Dec. 23, after a car crashed into her and drove over her head and shoulders before speeding off, authorities said. The driver returned to the scene after a witness chased him down and confronted him. Jakob Civil, 23, of Ran…
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
Former member of Portuguese Kids comedy group arrested for second time after incident at ex-girlfriend’s home
A former member of the Portuguese Kids comedy group has been charged after being found guilty this summer on separate charges. According to paperwork filed by the Dartmouth Police, on Thursday, Dartmouth Police responded to a home on Canterberry Lane for a report of an attempted breaking and entering into a residence. The resident and her friend informed Dartmouth Police Dispatch that the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Albert Sardinha of Fall River, attempted to gain entry through a window and door.
3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth
Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich
HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported. The post Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Acushnet
Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck in Acushnet Thursday afternoon.
Even if the Christmas spirit calls for it, don’t lend your phone to strangers, TPD warns
'Tis the season for not letting your guard down. Transit police are investigating after a simple kindness resulted in a Red Line passenger losing $100 to a quick thief this week. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 22-year-old Quincy man embraced the holiday spirit and agreed to let a...
Police issue warning after card skimmers found in Boston stores
BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area...
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
YPD SERGEANT FOLLOWS FLUID TRAIL TO HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT VEHICLE [HN PHOTOS]
YARMOUTH PORT – A trail of leaking vehicle fluids led a Yarmouth Police sergeant to a hit-and-run suspect vehicle early this morning. As the story goes, at about 11:00 p.m. last evening, the Yarmouth Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Route 6 and Willow Street. Minutes later, the YPD received a second call from a Cummaquid resident who heard a loud crash in the area of Willow Street near Dennis Pond. Officers investigated further and found a damaged tree and parts belonging to a vehicle which had apparently just fled the scene. Yarmouth and Barnstable police officers were on the lookout for a red vehicle with front end damage. While others were searching the general area, a seasoned Yarmouth Police sergeant noticed a trail of vehicle fluids. He began following the trail north on Willow Street toward Route 6A from the crash scene. (HN later followed the same trail and it was quite pronounced and consistent.) The trail continued west on Route 6A before turning north onto Keveney Lane. The sergeant exited his cruiser and investigated a parked vehicle with heavy front end damage, missing parts consistent with those left behind at the crash scene. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of a residence on Keveney Lane. By this point it was around 1:00 a.m., about two hours after the crash. Persistent knocking awakened a middle-aged female, who eventually appeared outside the front door of the residence. According to sources, the female admitted to crashing on Willow Street and driving the vehicle back to her home on Keveney Lane, which is a distance of about 1.5 miles… and remarkable due to fact the vehicle’s crash curtains and airbags were deployed during the impact. Due to the elapsed time, it was impossible to reliably investigate certain suspicions related to the hit-and-run, such as field sobriety testing, for example. A member of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to photograph the crash scene, along with a trail of fluid leading straight to the heavily damaged suspect vehicle, parked at the residence on Keveney Lane. According to police sources, the suspect will be charged with leaving the scene of the crash. She is also looking at additional criminal motor vehicle charges. The Yarmouth Police Department is investigating the cause of the hit-and-run crash. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Stanley Turrentine… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post YPD SERGEANT FOLLOWS FLUID TRAIL TO HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT VEHICLE [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 112 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,240-square-foot home on Thousand Oaks Drive in Brewster that sold for $660,000.
Massachusetts police warn communities after credit card skimmers found at convenience stores
“Boston Police Department Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch...
Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Quincy’s new Target a target for shoplifters #target #quincypolicedepartment
Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Quincy’s new Target a target for shoplifters. Quincy’s Target location has been open a bit over a year and already police radio calls tied to it are regularly heard by Quincy Quarry’s Citizen Police Radio Scanner Monitor. The primary...
