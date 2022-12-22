YARMOUTH PORT – A trail of leaking vehicle fluids led a Yarmouth Police sergeant to a hit-and-run suspect vehicle early this morning. As the story goes, at about 11:00 p.m. last evening, the Yarmouth Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Route 6 and Willow Street. Minutes later, the YPD received a second call from a Cummaquid resident who heard a loud crash in the area of Willow Street near Dennis Pond. Officers investigated further and found a damaged tree and parts belonging to a vehicle which had apparently just fled the scene. Yarmouth and Barnstable police officers were on the lookout for a red vehicle with front end damage. While others were searching the general area, a seasoned Yarmouth Police sergeant noticed a trail of vehicle fluids. He began following the trail north on Willow Street toward Route 6A from the crash scene. (HN later followed the same trail and it was quite pronounced and consistent.) The trail continued west on Route 6A before turning north onto Keveney Lane. The sergeant exited his cruiser and investigated a parked vehicle with heavy front end damage, missing parts consistent with those left behind at the crash scene. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of a residence on Keveney Lane. By this point it was around 1:00 a.m., about two hours after the crash. Persistent knocking awakened a middle-aged female, who eventually appeared outside the front door of the residence. According to sources, the female admitted to crashing on Willow Street and driving the vehicle back to her home on Keveney Lane, which is a distance of about 1.5 miles… and remarkable due to fact the vehicle’s crash curtains and airbags were deployed during the impact. Due to the elapsed time, it was impossible to reliably investigate certain suspicions related to the hit-and-run, such as field sobriety testing, for example. A member of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to photograph the crash scene, along with a trail of fluid leading straight to the heavily damaged suspect vehicle, parked at the residence on Keveney Lane. According to police sources, the suspect will be charged with leaving the scene of the crash. She is also looking at additional criminal motor vehicle charges. The Yarmouth Police Department is investigating the cause of the hit-and-run crash. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Stanley Turrentine… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post YPD SERGEANT FOLLOWS FLUID TRAIL TO HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT VEHICLE [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO