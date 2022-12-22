COTUIT – When the call came in around midnight, the possibility of a Merry Christmas was suddenly called into question, and it became less and less likely Santa would be sliding down the chimney this year because it appeared to be on fire! The initial caller reported the chimney above where they had been burning seemed unusually hot to the touch. Yet there was still hope, as the large, two and a half story wooden Colonial-style home in Cotuit was not showing signs of fire when crews began arriving on scene. But those temporary visions of sugar plums stopped dancing after a report of smoke in the attic. Command requested a working fire assignment and the five occupants, including at least one child, needed to evacuate into the bitter cold night, with outside temperatures hovering around 14º F. A multi-station, multi-town line response was quickly put into action as command didn’t want to take any chances or waste any time getting as much equipment on scene as soon as possible, especially since road conditions were not optimal due to the recent thin layer of snow and plummeting temps. The family took shelter in a running vehicle as firefighters quickly stretched a line to the front door. But an updated report that the second-floor smoke condition was dissipating, and the attic was now clear, renewed hope. A Centerville crew was then able to look straight down the chimney and confirm no fire after deploying a drone, according to Chief Sean Brown of the Cotuit Fire Department. No fire! (A Christmas Angel?) The initial smoke condition was believed to have been caused by a flue drafting issue. The remnants of the previous fire were removed from the fireplace and carried outside in an ash pail. Crews from neighboring fire districts began returning to quarters, radioing the “ops channel,” they were standing down and heading back, wishing one another a Merry Christmas. The crunching of snow under retreating fire engine tires could be heard as all five souls were now able to return back into the warmth of their home. It was shortly before 1:00 a.m. And it was now Christmas morning! P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Vince Guaraldi… MERRY CHRISTMAS! [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post MERRY CHRISTMAS AFTER ALL FOR FIVE IN COTUIT! [HN PHOTO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO