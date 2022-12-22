Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable has been awarded $25,000 for repairs to the Blish Point boat ramp. “I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said. “These dollars will ensure recreational boat access […] The post Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich
HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported. The post Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly […] The post Breaking: Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING AFTER PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY GARBAGE TRUCK ON RTE 132
BARNSTABLE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a garbage truck sometime around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Rte. 132, in the area of Marylou’s Coffee. Officials were still working the scene for hours after the initial report. The northbound travel lanes on Rte. 132 were closed down into the afternoon hours. Various sources are reporting the pedestrian did not survive. HN has reached out to the Barnstable Police Department for an official statement. [DEVELOPING] The post OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING AFTER PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY GARBAGE TRUCK ON RTE 132 first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecod.com
Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
capecoddaily.com
MERRY CHRISTMAS AFTER ALL FOR FIVE IN COTUIT! [HN PHOTO]
COTUIT – When the call came in around midnight, the possibility of a Merry Christmas was suddenly called into question, and it became less and less likely Santa would be sliding down the chimney this year because it appeared to be on fire! The initial caller reported the chimney above where they had been burning seemed unusually hot to the touch. Yet there was still hope, as the large, two and a half story wooden Colonial-style home in Cotuit was not showing signs of fire when crews began arriving on scene. But those temporary visions of sugar plums stopped dancing after a report of smoke in the attic. Command requested a working fire assignment and the five occupants, including at least one child, needed to evacuate into the bitter cold night, with outside temperatures hovering around 14º F. A multi-station, multi-town line response was quickly put into action as command didn’t want to take any chances or waste any time getting as much equipment on scene as soon as possible, especially since road conditions were not optimal due to the recent thin layer of snow and plummeting temps. The family took shelter in a running vehicle as firefighters quickly stretched a line to the front door. But an updated report that the second-floor smoke condition was dissipating, and the attic was now clear, renewed hope. A Centerville crew was then able to look straight down the chimney and confirm no fire after deploying a drone, according to Chief Sean Brown of the Cotuit Fire Department. No fire! (A Christmas Angel?) The initial smoke condition was believed to have been caused by a flue drafting issue. The remnants of the previous fire were removed from the fireplace and carried outside in an ash pail. Crews from neighboring fire districts began returning to quarters, radioing the “ops channel,” they were standing down and heading back, wishing one another a Merry Christmas. The crunching of snow under retreating fire engine tires could be heard as all five souls were now able to return back into the warmth of their home. It was shortly before 1:00 a.m. And it was now Christmas morning! P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Vince Guaraldi… MERRY CHRISTMAS! [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post MERRY CHRISTMAS AFTER ALL FOR FIVE IN COTUIT! [HN PHOTO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
