BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up one spot in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 9 as the Tigers head into SEC play Thursday at No. 24 Arkansas. The Tigers are back practicing Monday after having the holiday week off. LSU will play in Fayetteville on Thursday in its first ranked matchup of the season at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. On Sunday, January 1 LSU will host Vanderbilt to tipoff the new year at 2 p.m. in the PMAC.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO