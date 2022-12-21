Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
3 Surefire Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio in 2023
When I opened a custodial account for my daughter, I had my heart in the right place, but I didn't put together a great plan for what stocks to buy. Now, nearly three years in, she has a few dozen businesses that I believe make the world a better place for her future -- but I had no specific focus or investing direction.
Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close
There are only a few more trading days left in the year. What's the best thing to do? Check out the market for opportunities. You might land some great deals. And you might find stocks with solid momentum heading into the new year. By doing this, you'll finish the year...
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?
Once viewed as a potential rival to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) when it launched several years ago, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) has had a hugely disappointing 2022. Fantom is down more than 92% for the year and trades for less than $0.20. But things appear to be turning around for Fantom, which just got one of its high-profile founders back in November. Fantom is up about 15% in the past 30 days, and momentum seems to be building for this crypto to turn things around in 2023.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Splunk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Why You Should Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
A common theme among value-oriented investors is that you have to buy when others are fearful. That is exactly the situation today with 3M (NYSE: MMM), which has seen its stock trend largely lower since 2018. If you have the stomach to take a contrarian stance, however, now could be a great time to add this stock to your portfolio.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, JBG SMITH Properties and DigitalBridge Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.065 on 1/13/23, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/12/23, and DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $79.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 1.16% lower in price and for DBRG to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.
Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages
Competitive strategy is about being different. It means deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value. -- Michael E. Porter. Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors, first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing.
Wall Street Analysts Believe UiPath (PATH) Could Rally 37%: Here's is How to Trade
Shares of UiPath (PATH) have gained 0.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $12.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $16.64 indicates a potential upside of 37.4%.
Stocks Close Mixed to Start Last Week of the Year
The Dow was the only winner amongst the major indexes today, adding 37 points. China's plan to ease Covid restrictions for inbound travelers starting in January wasn't enough to pull the rest of the market higher, however. Both fresh off their third-straight weekly losses, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower, with the former staging triple-digit drop as Tesla (TSLA) once more weighed on the tech sector.
Is SQM (SQM) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $162.99, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
