Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.065 on 1/13/23, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/12/23, and DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $79.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 1.16% lower in price and for DBRG to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

15 HOURS AGO