ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDvZQ_0jrCxMzI00
  • Summary
  • Companies

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were sharply lower and the dollar gained ground as solid economic data exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy will hover at restrictive levels for longer than many market participants may have hoped.

All three major U.S. stock indexes tumbled, extending their losses as the morning progressed, with interest rate-sensitive megacaps weighing heaviest on the tech-laden Nasdaq.

The flight to safety helped bolster the greenback against a basket of world currencies.

With the penultimate week of a dire year drawing to a close, hopes of a "Santa Claus rally" in the last days of 2022 are fading as investors prepare to close the book on the worst year for the stock market since 2008, the nadir of the Great Recession.

"2008 was a horrible year, with a lot of job loss which made things worse," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. "That bad market followed you home."

"This has been concentrated in a way that is, what makes this unique, there’s nowhere to hide, the pain is more widespread," Buchanan added. "That’s made this market feel more desperate."

Data released before the bell showed an upward revision to GDP and relatively low claims for unemployment benefits.

While such data would normally be viewed positively, amid the central bank's tightening phase it fuels fear that the Fed funds target rate could rise higher and stay there longer than previously expected, raising the possibility of an economic contraction.

Looking forward to the new year, "the light at the end of the tunnel will make 2023 better for stocks than the economy," Buchanan said. "It’s been the best telegraphed recession ever."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 454.23 points, or 1.36%, to 32,922.25; the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 70.55 points, or 1.82%, to 3,807.89; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 273.00 points, or 2.55%, to 10,436.37.

European stocks reversed an earlier rally to follow Wall Street lower after solid economic data doused hopes of a dovish Fed pivot any time soon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 1.02% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 1.19%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.98%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed 1.04% higher, while Japan's Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.46%.

Treasury yields bounced from earlier lows as data showed the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace than previously reported.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 3.6526%, from 3.684% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 9/32 in price to yield 3.7288%, from 3.744% late on Wednesday.

The dollar inched higher as the safe-haven currency benefited from a risk-off session, its gains capped by strength in the yen following the Bank of Japan's policy shift.

The dollar index rose 0.22%, with the euro down 0.04% to $1.0599.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.19% versus the greenback at 132.26 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2027, down 0.46% on the day.

The upbeat data prompted crude prices to reverse earlier gains, which were driven by tightening U.S. stocks ahead of a severe winter storm bearing down on much of the United States.

U.S. crude fell 0.72% to $77.73 per barrel and Brent was last at $81.71, down 0.6% on the day.

Gold dropped as the dollar rose after data underscored U.S. economic resiliency amid the Fed's battle against inflation.

Spot gold dropped 1.0% to $1,795.23 an ounce.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.
Reuters

Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December.
Reuters

Panama aims for 'fair' deal with Canadian miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday.
Reuters

BOJ Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends.
Reuters

Iran’s Guards arrest UK-Iranian dual nationals over protests

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with links to Britain on Sunday, including some who held dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media.
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy