Tanker Explosion Kills 8 in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said. The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and...
The Struggle to Save the Tropical Plants of Kyiv's Botanical Garden
KYIV (Reuters) - In the lush greenhouses of Kyiv's National Botanical Garden, staff are struggling to save a decades-old collection of tropical plants after months of Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid led to electricity outages, threatening the garden's heating supply. "These collections cannot be restored. This is not a...
Serbian City Declares Emergency After Ammonia Leak
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Fifteen people were hospitalised and an emergency situation declared in the southeastern Serbian city of Pirot following an ammonia leak caused by a cargo train derailing nearby, local media reported. Among those taken to hospital in nearby Nis with symptoms of poisoning was one child, the reports...
Highway, Schools Closed After Ammonia Leak in Eastern Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A key international highway in eastern Serbia remained closed on Monday, along with schools and other public institutions in the area, following an ammonia leak that sickened dozens of people. An emergency situation was declared in the eastern town of Pirot, near the border with...
Japan Insurers in Talks With Reinsurers to Resume Coverage in Russian Waters
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies that are set to halt marine coverage of risks related to the war in Ukraine starting next month are in talks with reinsurers to resume those operations, they said on Monday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo...
Three Killed From Falling Drone Wreckage at Russian Military Base in Saratov -Defence Ministry
(Reuters) - Three military personnel were killed as a result of wreckage from a Ukrainian drone falling on a military base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian agencies reported citing the country's defence ministry. "On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at...
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
Dozens of People Hospitalized by Ammonia Leak in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia on Sunday, sickening dozens of people and closing a main international highway, officials said. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot, with authorities telling residents not to leave their homes. Dozens of...
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
U.N. Urges Taliban to Reverse Ban on Female Foreign Aid Workers
KABUL (Reuters) -A senior U.N. official has urged Afghanistan's Taliban administration to reverse a ban on female humanitarian workers that charities fear will worsen winter hardships. The administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. It said the...
At Least 21 Feared Drowned in Congo Canoe Accident
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - At least 21 people from a church choral group were feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized on Lake Edward in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Friday, a regional member of parliament and a local chief told Reuters. The canoe...
Iran’s Guards Arrest UK-Iranian Dual Nationals Over Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people with links to Britain on Sunday, including some who held dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media. "Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained...
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Tunisia Seeks to Cut Fiscal Deficit to 5.5% in 2023, Led by Economic Reforms
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The North African country has been in urgent need...
Daughter of Ex Thai PM Thaksin Extends Pre-Election Poll Lead
BANGKOK (Reuters) - The youngest daughter of billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra remains Thailand's top choice to become its next leader, according to an opinion poll, with more than double the score of incumbent and nearest rival Prayuth Chan-ocha. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, whose father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck both...
Malaysia Finds Body of Last Person Unaccounted for in Campsite Landside
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Rescue teams in Malaysia on Saturday recovered the body of the last person unaccounted for after a landslide that flattened a campsite last week, bringing what is thought to be the final death toll to 31. The landslide occurred in the early hours of Dec. 15...
Factbox-Five Facts on Fiji's New Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji's 12th prime minister on Friday, ending a political impasse that had gripped the small Pacific island nation in the 10 days since an undecisive election. The parliament convened on Christmas Eve to vote in Rabuka, who was handed the job for a second time.
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
'The ICU Is Full': Medical Staff on Frontline of China's COVID Fight Say Hospitals Are 'Overwhelmed'
BEIJING (Reuters) - In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account...
