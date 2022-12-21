Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
NASDAQ
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Splunk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
NASDAQ
Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?
With less than a week to go before we turn the page on 2022, it's fair to say it's been one of the worst years for investors in a long time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered respective bear markets, with the major indexes on track to deliver their worst returns since 2008.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ
This Stock Just Soared by 20%: Should You Buy Now?
Biotech company Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been southbound for most of the year, but the vaccine maker seems to be ending 2022 on a high note. On Dec. 13, the company's shares soared by more than 20% in one day. As is usually the case with biotechs, Moderna had good news from the clinic to thank for that impressive one-day rally (more on that later).
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ready Capital and Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/31/23, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 3.05%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.05% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RC to open 3.35% lower in price and for XHR to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
National Retail Properties (NNN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
National Retail Properties (NNN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages
Competitive strategy is about being different. It means deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value. -- Michael E. Porter. Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors, first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rexford Industrial Realty, Chimera Investment and Essential Properties Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 1/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.81% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging BHP Group Limited (BHP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BHP (BHP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the household name to end all household names. The iPhone maker has been around for decades, growing into the most valuable stock on the market with a market cap of $2.1 trillion. That's a 13-digit number, folks. Not every investor owns Apple shares, though it's safe...
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -8% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park Hotels & Resorts, Paramount Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0775 on 1/13/23, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PK's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when PK shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for PGRE to open 1.32% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.12% lower, all else being equal.
