WISH-TV
Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady
In honor of Purdue University’s standing as the number one ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, we are reposting our fun and terrific “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with Coach Gene Keady. Just as he did while winning six Big Ten championships, Coach Keady was to the point and no-holds barred.
myleaderpaper.com
Without best players, No. 17 LSU, Purdue look to adjust in Citrus Bowl
Brian Kelly understands Ryan Walters' situation. It was just over a year ago that Kelly had just been hired as LSU head coach and watched a depleted team that he was about to take over lose to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Now Kelly's No. 17 Tigers are the...
WANE-TV
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
WLFI.com
Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Current Publishing
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St. Investigation into police to believe the resident of the...
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!
At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
