Perhaps no challenge in 2022 affected the philanthropic sector—indeed, the entire world—as deeply as the war in Ukraine. Since Russia began its invasion on February 24, the death and destruction—as well as the disruption of millions of lives and the displacement of millions of people—continue to this day, with no clear end in sight. The charitable and philanthropic response has been significant. By early July, 992 grants totaling nearly $1.23 billion had been awarded by foundations and NGOs around the world, with an additional 176 pledges worth more than $697 million announced, according to Candid data. As of mid-December, funders had awarded 1,570 grants worth more than $1.52 billion and made nearly 200 additional pledges totaling $1.17 billion.

8 HOURS AGO