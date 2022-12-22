Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Exela Recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for U.S. RCM Service Solutions 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Exela Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Business Process Automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Major Player’ in the IDC MarketScape for U.S. RCM Service Solutions 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is the process by which a health system bills for...
