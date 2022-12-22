SpaceX launched AST Space Mobile Blue Walker 3 satellite. AST Space Mobile is working with many communication partners like Vodaphone to deploy this technology. NOTE: I realize that Lynk did the first proof of concept. In 2022, Lynk received the first-ever license from the FCC to provide the world’s first commercial satellite direct-to-mobile-phone service, enabling affordable, reliable mobile phone connectivity. From the beginning, Lynk will enable two-way emergency messaging, emergency cell broadcast services, and regular SMS messaging on every phone across the globe. Founded in 2017 by veteran space and telecoms leaders, the Lynk team invented, patented, and proved that a satellite could serve as a “cell tower in space” and connect directly to a standard mobile phone on Earth – a technological feat verified by independent third parties. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world to have successfully sent text messages to and from space via unmodified mobile devices. AST Space Mobile, Lynk and SpaceX are all pursuing this.

