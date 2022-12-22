Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Open, but Back to Normal? Insights from Location Intelligence Reveal How Consumer Behavior Has Changed Across Industries
Hotels are once again welcoming guests, stores and restaurants are open, and theaters are selling tickets, but to what extent is business really back to normal? Consumers rejoiced as the world opened up again this year with many eager to return to normal, or a new normal that mirrored life prior to the pandemic.
rv-pro.com
Jackery to Showcase New Models at CES 2023
Jackery, makers of portable solar power and green outdoor energy solutions, will bring a lineup of products, including two new solar generators from its Pro family, to the CES 2023, the largest consumer electronics exhibition in the U.S. It’s scheduled for Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. Jackery is set...
Phone Arena
As consumers move from 4G to 5G, Apple grows its commanding share of global smartphone revenue
According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, revenue from smartphone sales worldwide tumbled 3% year-over-year. The decline in shipments, at 12%, was even worse but a 10% hike in the average selling price (ASP) cushioned the larger decline in shipments. Helping out with the price hike, 5G phones made up 46% of shipments in the quarter, a new record. And Counterpoint points out that 5G-enabled phones cost five times the amount charged for non-5G handsets.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Holiday sales rose this as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure. Holiday sales rose 7.6, a slower pace than the 8.5% increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money they had saved […] The post Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
This $500 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call an 'All-in-One Machine' Is Now $128 at Amazon — but Not for Long
Don’t miss out on this last-minute Cyber Monday deal! Cyber Monday isn't over quite yet — and there's still a notable vacuum deal you're going to want to shop before the sale ends tonight. If you've been waiting for a quality cordless stick vacuum to go on sale, now's your chance to grab one for 75 percent off. The catch is it's only available to Amazon Prime members, so sign up for a free trial to unlock this mega deal. The Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner originally costs $500,...
aiexpress.io
The vector database is a new kind of database for the AI era
Firms throughout each business more and more perceive that making data-driven selections is a necessity to compete now, within the subsequent 5 years, within the subsequent 20 and past. Information development — unstructured knowledge development particularly — is off the charts, and recent market research estimates the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market, fueled by knowledge, will “develop at a compound annual development price (CAGR) of 39.4% to succeed in $422.37 billion by 2028.” There’s no turning again from the info inundation and AI period that’s upon us.
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
heshmore.com
BosonQ Psi Releases Alpha Version of Its Quantum-Powered Computer-Aided Engineering Software
BosonQ Psi Releases Alpha Version of Its Quantum-Powered Computer-Aided Engineering Software. BosonQ Psi has released the alpha version of its quantum-powered computer-aided engineering (CAE) software suite BQPhy™. The company will provide early access to a limited set of users for a pilot run in the first half of January...
notebookcheck.net
European Union sets December 28, 2024 as hard date for smartphones to include USB-C charging
The European Union has set December 28, 2024 as the hard date when most electronics must include USB-C charging in order to be sold in EU member states. Perhaps most notably, this will force Apple to fully abandon its Lightning standard in order to sell iPhones in the EU. Laptops will have to include USB-C charging by 2026.
Honda is introducing its first Android Automotive car with Google built-in
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are quite effective at smartifying your car’s infotainment system and bringing the familiarity of your smartphone OS to your commute. Android Automotive takes things a step further, letting your car run Android OS natively. Honda initially planned to introduce cars with AAOS in 2022, but it looks like things will finally kick off next year, as the car-maker confirms plans for the 2023 Accord to offer Android Automotive with Google Automotive Services.
2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. But the details can be confusing.
Shop Walmart's best robot vacuum deal yet: Get the iHome Autovac for only $85
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd....
ledinside.com
“Sense the next” – at CES 2023 ams OSRAM shows how its latest advanced optical technology helps address global challenges
Company to showcase how optical technology is advancing safety, health and comfort for various application areas. The demonstrations will focus on automotive and mobility, consumer (mobile and wearable), medical, industrial and horticulture application areas under the motto “Sense the next”. Showcase highlights include dynamic forward lighting, guidance systems for...
salestechstar.com
Exela Recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for U.S. RCM Service Solutions 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Exela Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Business Process Automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Major Player’ in the IDC MarketScape for U.S. RCM Service Solutions 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is the process by which a health system bills for...
Apple’s latest Watch series 8 is reduced by £50 in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale
Christmas might be over, but the Boxing Day sales have only just begun. A great opportunity to bag a bargain on tech, home appliances, mattresses and more, almost every brand and retailer takes part.Whether you’re kicking off 2023 with some fitness goals or want to treat yourself to a new piece of tech, John Lewis has just slashed its price on the latest Apple Watch series 8 in the post-Christmas sale.Since Apple’s first Watch debuted in spring 2015, the tech giant has dominated the smartwatch market. But – as with most Apple products – deals on its coveted arm tech...
2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping
As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
nextbigfuture.com
AST Space Mobile and Lynk Pioneering Satellite to Regular Cellphones
SpaceX launched AST Space Mobile Blue Walker 3 satellite. AST Space Mobile is working with many communication partners like Vodaphone to deploy this technology. NOTE: I realize that Lynk did the first proof of concept. In 2022, Lynk received the first-ever license from the FCC to provide the world’s first commercial satellite direct-to-mobile-phone service, enabling affordable, reliable mobile phone connectivity. From the beginning, Lynk will enable two-way emergency messaging, emergency cell broadcast services, and regular SMS messaging on every phone across the globe. Founded in 2017 by veteran space and telecoms leaders, the Lynk team invented, patented, and proved that a satellite could serve as a “cell tower in space” and connect directly to a standard mobile phone on Earth – a technological feat verified by independent third parties. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world to have successfully sent text messages to and from space via unmodified mobile devices. AST Space Mobile, Lynk and SpaceX are all pursuing this.
What are the integration platforms for 2022?
Data integration means combining data from different sources (applications, databases, systems, etc.), and presenting it into a single unified view. The goal of data integration is to make data more accessible, actionable, easier to digest and process by both – users and systems. The integration consists of different steps, like ingestion, cleansing, extracting, transforming, mapping, loading, etc.
RideApart
Watch Brick House Builds Break Down Its Custom Electronics Tray Process
It’s been a minute since we last checked in with Brick House Builds, but the end of the year is typically regarded as the season for giving, right? What better gift can you give or receive than the gift of knowledge, we ask? Now’s the time to cozy up with your notepad—or some headphones and your full attention, at least—and think about your own next moto project.
Comments / 0