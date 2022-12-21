Read full article on original website
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
PA city treasurer charged with stealing $100,000 for gambling, vacations
A Pennsylvania city treasurer has been charged by the attorney general’s office for absconding with more than $100,000 of taxpayer money. Uniontown city Treasurer Antoinette Hodge is accused of stealing almost $107,000 in 2020-2021 while serving as an elected official. “The defendant is a public official entrusted to oversee...
local21news.com
PA House leaders come to agreement for late Allegheny Co. representative special election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania House Republican and Democratic leaders held closed door meetings over special election dates that would determine the balance of power in the chamber. On Friday, the two sides came to an agreement for a special election date for the late Rep. Tony DeLuca. He...
wdadradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
wccsradio.com
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
wtae.com
Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
Tenants of 72-unit apartment building displaced after water main break
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Tenants of a 72-unit apartment building will not be able to stay in their homes after a water main break on Christmas Day. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Della Street in North Versailles at around 3:56 p.m. Sunday.
Pittsburgh’s plan to build a solar farm on former steel mill dumping ground awaits state approval
The land between Squirrel Hill South and Swisshelm Park is affectionately called “the slags,” because for decades it served as a dumping ground for steel mills. The solar farm that’s envisioned for the site will become “a symbol of a clean energy future for the Steel City,” said Lilly Freedman, a manager for the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land.
Dollar General accuses Parks' store manager of stealing bank deposits
The store manager for the Dollar General in Parks Township faces multiple felony counts after a company official accused him of stealing more than $2,000 that was supposed to be deposited in the bank. Robert Thomas Carter, 38, of Emerson Street Court in Vandergrift was charged with felony burglary, criminal...
House in Washington County damaged after space heaters result in flames
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A house fire that began with overheated space heaters has left a couple without a home for the holiday weekend. The homeowner said the fire began after they tried to thaw out their pipes with a space heater in the home’s basement. Aaron Benney, assistant...
Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
Pittsburgh-area drivers facing higher gas prices than other parts of state, nation
Despite average gas prices falling across the state and nation, drivers in the Pittsburgh area aren’t seeing as much relief at the pump. The national average Monday was $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s down 4 cents from a week ago and about 46 cents from a month ago.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Crews working to restore power as record cold temps and winds persist
Work crews across the region are continuing to restore power to customers left in the dark by record cold and high winds that moved across Western Pennsylvania on Friday and into Saturday morning. As of about 4 p.m. Saturday, Duquesne Light was reporting about 2,300 customers affected by outages. The...
Woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland County, cold temperatures cause challenges for firefighters
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a tragic scene in Derry Township on Christmas Eve after an elderly woman died in a house fire. “It plays on your mind. It’s supposed to be a time for happiness, and you see what happens now,” said Chief Mark Piantine of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
wtae.com
Gulf Tower in downtown to become apartment building, hotel
PITTSBURGH — More than a year and a half after a fire broke out in Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed some of the future plans for the downtown skyscraper. Folks at Rugby Realty say they've reached a deal in principle with a developer to help...
