Johnstown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE

For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY

First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pittsburgh’s plan to build a solar farm on former steel mill dumping ground awaits state approval

The land between Squirrel Hill South and Swisshelm Park is affectionately called “the slags,” because for decades it served as a dumping ground for steel mills. The solar farm that’s envisioned for the site will become “a symbol of a clean energy future for the Steel City,” said Lilly Freedman, a manager for the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Gulf Tower in downtown to become apartment building, hotel

PITTSBURGH — More than a year and a half after a fire broke out in Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed some of the future plans for the downtown skyscraper. Folks at Rugby Realty say they've reached a deal in principle with a developer to help...
PITTSBURGH, PA

