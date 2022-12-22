Read full article on original website
Notre Dame and its Bowl Game History
The pied piper of Notre Dame football – and college football for that matter – had big plans when he took his 1924 squad to the Rose Bowl to play Stanford. Knute Rockne was always more than one step ahead, steering his teams to New York, Chicago, and several stops in between and beyond to promote his “Ramblers,” including the famous Four Horsemen in that first bowl trip.
Notre Dame Guard Olivia Miles Climbs In National Women's Basketball Player Ranking
Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles has gained momentum in the most recent media vote of the top women's basketball players in the nation
Notre Dame football: AD Jack Swarbrick on Freeman and NIL
Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick joined Mike Golic Jr. and Sr. to discuss first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and more on the Gojo podcast. Jack supported the head guy for Notre Dame football and said he was reassured of his decision to hire Freeman. “You don’t learn a lot...
Irish Wideout Room Receives Massive Makeover
Look across the national landscape during the 2022 college football season and there were programs with larger running back rooms than the one inhabited by Notre Dame’s wide receivers. That “shortage” – both in volume and size – has been addressed with the additions in the Class of 2023,...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Marcellus’ Jones-McNally signs letter of intent with Michigan
MARCELLUS — In front of a packed gymnasium full of family and friends Wednesday, Marcellus High School history was made with one stroke of a pen. Cordell Jones-McNally, the senior kicker for Marcellus’ football team, officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of Michigan Wednesday. With his signature on the dotted line, he will become the first player in Marcellus history to sign with a Division I Big Ten school.
sprintcarandmidget.com
24th Rumble In Fort Wayne Available Live On Pit Row TV
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the second consecutive year, the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will be available for subscribers on PitRow.TV, an affiliate of SPEED SPORT TV. Both days of racing action will be carried in their entirety to fans around the globe. A...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
WNDU
Flights canceled at South Bend International Airport on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the winter storm here in Michiana, flights in and out of South Bend have already been canceled. Seven flights have been canceled on Friday that were supposed to depart from South Bend from American Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and United. And eight flights that were...
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Toll Road, I-94 in southwest Michigan closed due to crashes
In Indiana, the toll road has been the source of trouble throughout the day. At 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the westbound lanes were closed at MM 62.5 due to a crash. During the early morning hours on Friday, the eastbound lanes were closed through most of LaPorte County, which remains under a Travel Warning.
WNDU
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
wfft.com
Updates released from Parkview Health
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health has updated information about care options and weather closures. At 8:54 Friday morning, Parkview Health announced that due to the winter storm, several locations have closed or are operating with modified hours. The complete listing of impacted locations, including Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral...
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
WNDU
Saturday morning road conditions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road conditions as of Saturday morning have not improved, forcing drivers to take it slow or stay off the roads all together. Between compact layers of snow covering the ground, high winds blowing snow onto roadways making visibility low, and chilling temperatures making accidents even more dangerous, bein gout on the roads this morning was not ideal.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard
Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
