Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
Police: 1 dead in Christmas Day triple shooting in Hunting Park
Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Hunting Park section of the city.
Philly man struck and killed; Del. man charged with DUI after driving through crash site
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and a Delaware man is under arrest after driving through the crash scene.
Wrongly-Convicted Dad Who Spent 25 Years On Death Row Slain At Philadelphia Funeral
A Philadelphia father who spent almost 30 years in prison for a crime didn't commit was shot and killed at a funeral last week, authorities say. Christopher Williams, 62, was shot in the head on the 3000 block of West Lehigh Avenue in Strawberry Mansion at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, city police told Daily Voice.
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
philasun.com
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Father-Of-Six, Freed After 25 Years On Death Row, Shot Dead At Funeral
Father-of-six Christopher Williams was fatally shot in the head as he stepped out of his vehicle to attend a funeral for another former prisoner.
fox29.com
Police: Person of interest in custody after body of man found in South Philadelphia rowhome freezer
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after officers made a disturbing discovery in a South Philadelphia rowhome. Law enforcement sources first told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a dead body was discovered in the freezer of a rowhome on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.
Atlantic City man ordered held in attempted murder
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen in an argument at a dice game was ordered held in jail Friday. Ibn Demps, 23, was arrested last week less than three blocks from where the shooting took place. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South...
Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.
Man shot, 3-year-old girl injured by shrapnel in West Philadelphia
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street.
Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?
Janteyl Johnson lived in Newark, Delaware with her parents and siblings. The 15-year-old dreamed of going to beauty school and eventually, opening her own hair salon. Janteyl loved to sing, dance, and prank her siblings for fun. She was a student at Glasgow High School where she ran track.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market...
Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing
One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
Atlantic City man with multiple pending burglaries ordered held
An Atlantic City man with a criminal history spanning three decades will stay in jail. Lenard Daniels, 51, was arrested Friday, breaking into a vehicle after smashing the rear passenger window, according to the charges. He took about $12 and caused $500 in damage. It was the second time he...
