fox4news.com
Man dressed as woman allegedly took photos of women in restroom, pulled pepper ball gun at Hulen Mall
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have released more information about an incident at Hulen Mall on Christmas Eve that ended with a man being arrested. 45-year-old Douglas Egan is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photo/video in a bathroom charges in connection to the incident.
Stolen car suspect killed in gunfight with police in Weatherford
A stolen car suspect has been killed in a gunbattle with police in Parker County. The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate the fatal Christmas Eve police shooting in west Weatherford.
fox4news.com
Christmas Day shooting suspects arrested following foot chase with Plano police
PLANO, Texas - Plano police arrested a man and a juvenile accused of shooting two people early Christmas morning. Neighbors in the area of Kingston Drive in Plano reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Two people were found hit by gunfire at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
Fort Worth police detain man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Saturday evening were investigating at Hulen Mall after a woman reportedly told police someone was trying to shoot her, but no shooting or injuries were confirmed. Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at the mall, which is located at Hulen...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
FBI rescues 26 migrants being held captive in Fort Worth
The FBI has rescued dozens of migrants from Honduras being held captive in Fort Worth. Garcia says all victims are doing well, although two had to be treated at a hospital.
dallasexpress.com
FBI Rescues 26 DFW Human Trafficking Victims
Upon raiding a home in Fort Worth Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking, the FBI found and rescued 26 Honduran refugees from apparent human traffickers. The FBI’s SWAT team arrested two suspects, identified as Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. “We can confirm we were onsite....
Little Elm man under indictment for theft of more than $200K worth of cargo
39-year old Dameion Calhoun is under indictment for numerous offenses, but three of them have eye-popping accusations. In each case, Calhoun is accused of the theft of more than 200-thousand dollars worth of cargo.
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
Weatherford Police: Officers shoot and kill driver of suspected stolen vehicle after chase ends with gunshots
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was shot and killed by Weatherford police after firing at officers on Saturday, officials said. According to a statement from the Weatherford Police Department, officers were dispatched to York Avenue at 8:08 a.m. to a call about a reported stolen vehicle out of Georgia.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
Aaron Dean transferred to TDCJ facility in Huntsville after sentencing in Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Eleven years. Ten months. Twelve days. That’s how long former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And now, he’ll begin serving that sentence inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. Officials confirmed...
Dallas man who shot a boy in the face has his appeal denied
Without comment, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Dallas man who created an uproar in September 2013 when he shot an eight year old boy in the face. The
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
