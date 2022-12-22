FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.

