Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

FBI Rescues 26 DFW Human Trafficking Victims

Upon raiding a home in Fort Worth Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking, the FBI found and rescued 26 Honduran refugees from apparent human traffickers. The FBI’s SWAT team arrested two suspects, identified as Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. “We can confirm we were onsite....
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 2934 Main Street

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
FORT WORTH, TX

