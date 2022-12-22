Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Are Heavily Accumulating Cardano, Taking Dip Buying of ADA to New Level: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed investors of Cardano are loading up on ADA and have been heavily buying dips since the high-profile implosion of FTX. Santiment says that addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 Cardano now hold their largest percentage of the supply in a year and a half to the tune of four billion ADA tokens.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
ambcrypto.com
Amid vanishing Bitcoin whales, these BTC investors seem ready to hold the fort
Retail investors show interest in Bitcoin, whereas whales seemed disinterested. Activity on Bitcoin declines, however, BTC’s market cap dominance grows. According to data provided by Glassnode, it was observed that the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 Bitcoin [BTC] had reached an all-time high. This was indicative of massive interest in Bitcoin coming from retail investors.
ambcrypto.com
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
FTX US's auditor stands by its accounting work for the collapsed crypto exchange, report says
Armanino, the auditor for FTX's US branch, defended its accounting work for the exchange. "We were never engaged to audit internal controls," the company's chief operating officer told the FT. Armanino has stopped its auditing and proof of reserve work. It is facing a lawsuit from FTX customers. FTX's US...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash offers short sellers an opportunity but does the risk warrant it
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish on the 12-hour timeframe. Combined with technical indicators, a rally seemed unlikely. Volatility is an absolute necessity for traders. Investors might dislike or...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto moguls of 2021 and everything they lost thanks to events that rocked 2022
The crypto industry lost $116 billion because of everything that went south in 2022. The demise of FTX has caused a liquidity crisis in the industry, with investors unwilling to invest funds. The string of bankruptcies amid the bearish market trend in the cryptocurrency industry drained funds worth $116 billion...
ambcrypto.com
With MATIC stuck in a range, investors have every reason to track whale movements
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polygon [MATIC] has been moving sideways for the past seven days. MATIC could fall to $0.7692 or lower but a breakout above the $0.8154 range would invalidate this...
Rapid-delivery startup Getir buys its rival Gorillas at a big discount as grocery apps continue to eat each other
Gorillas tried to raise further funds to operate on its own earlier this year but has since accepted a proposal from the Istanbul-based company.
ambcrypto.com
LDO sits on a murky ground as Lido Finance announces its latest integration
Lido announced the pilot integration of its validator set with Obol Network’s distributed validator technology (DVT) However, at press time, LDO was struggling to wade off bears. Leading liquid staking platform Lido Finance, on 23 December, announced a successful pilot integration with Obol Network, a distributed validator technology provider,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s validators feel the MEV ‘Boost’, will it help ETH go up the chart?
Ethereum’s validators continue to grow on the network as they adopt MEV boost at a massive scale. Trader addresses holding long positions on Ethereum decline. According to data provided by Delphi Digital, most validators on the Ethereum network adopted the MEV (Miner Extractable Value) boost, after the merge. This MEV boost allows validators to earn more profits while reducing the risk of centralization on the Ethereum network.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea recorded highest monthly sales volume, here’s why
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea just saw its highest sales volume since May. Monthly sales volume across OpenSea, however, is at its lowest level this year. After suffering a severe decline in interest, Ethereum-minted NFTs on OpenSea clinched the highest monthly sales volume since May, data from Dune Analytics showed. With...
CoinDesk
Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
ambcrypto.com
LBank welcomes Nigeria’s push to recognize crypto as investment capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
ambcrypto.com
Ukaranian crypto exchange WhiteBIT launches Second Futures Trading Tournament
If you were looking for a sign to start futures trading — this is it. The largest European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT just announced its second futures Trading competition. 20 best traders will share the vast 50 000 USDT prize pool. Participants must gain the most significant trading volume on...
ambcrypto.com
dailyhodl.com
Top Auditing Firm Finds Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Collateralized by More Than 100%
Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin (BTC), according to global auditing firm Mazars. The auditing report comes after Binance announced a commitment to increasing financial transparency in the aftermath of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Binance announced in late November a proof-of-reserves...
