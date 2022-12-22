Read full article on original website
Mastercard Spendingpulse Shows U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6% This Holiday Season
* MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. RETAIL SALES GREW 7.6% THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Hikari Tsushin - To Launch Tender Offer For 600,000 Of Its Shares At 19,316 Yen Apiece Between Dec 27-Feb 21
* TO LAUNCH TENDER OFFER FOR 600,000 OF ITS SHARES AT 19,316 YEN APIECE BETWEEN DEC 27-FEB 21.
UK to stop publishing COVID R number as cases fall
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will stop publishing the COVID-19 R number that measures how quickly the disease is spreading among the population, saying on Monday it was not needed anymore thanks to vaccines and drugs. The R number, or "reproduction number", has been a staple of coronavirus data bulletins in...
Japan's Canon Inc To Raise Base Salary For First Time In 20 Years - Nikkei
* JAPAN'S CANON INC TO RAISE BASE SALARY FOR FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS - NIKKEI. * CANON WAGE HIKE TO AMOUNT TO 3.8% IN TOTAL - NIKKEI
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Enters Into At-The-Market Offering Agreement
* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO ENTERED INTO AN AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING AGREEMENT, OR THE ATM AGREEMENT, WITH LADENBURG THALMANN & CO. INC
