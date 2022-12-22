Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022
Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
travellemming.com
11 Best Museums in California in 2023 (By a Local)
With so many museums in California, choosing which to visit can be overwhelming. From art to natural history and science, there are endless options for museums to choose from. I mean, the draw is obvious. Even just in the art world, California exhibits some of the best past and contemporary art collections in the country. Think 18th-century pastels at the Getty Center and original Picasso pieces at Norton Simon.
Dodger Stadium: A Look Inside the LA ART Gondola Coming Soon to Los Angeles
Future L.A. transportation will bring a new way for Dodger fans to get to the games.
5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA
We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
momsla.com
12 Supercharged Car Shows In SoCal
Museums aren’t the only places to see museum-worthy cars. In Southern California, you’ll find car shows happening on a regular basis. Some happen each week, some happen once a month, and some happen once a year. Car Shows are a great chance to see cool cars and interact...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants
A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
citywatchla.com
Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles
Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
‘Long Live the King’: Mural honoring famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 unveiled
The famed Los Angeles mountain lion P-22, who captured the hearts of Angelenos, now lives on in a mural honoring the beloved feline in Fairfax. P-22 was euthanized on Dec. 17 due to severe injuries after being hit by a car along with various age-related illnesses. A gathering was held on Sunday at Griffith Park […]
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive directive to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign.
Native tribes call for famed mountain lion P-22 to be buried with ceremony near Griffith Park
The final resting place of famed mountain lion P-22 appears to be causing some concerns. Native tribes are calling for a Griffith Park burial.
spectrumnews1.com
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator
The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
newsnationnow.com
With the rest of the nation on ice, California basks in the heat
LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — It’s late December, and while much of the nation is experiencing below-freezing temperatures, Southern California is basking in some unusually hot weather, with no chance whatsoever of a white Christmas. The Santa Monica Pier is pretty packed, with only the Christmas decorations indicating these...
Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26
Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
spectrumnews1.com
Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race
LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
NBC Los Angeles
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
15 Things to Do in Dana Point, from Beer Tasting to Whale Watching
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an active one on the water, here are the best things to do in Dana Point.
Comments / 0