We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO