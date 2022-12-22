ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tourine

4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022

Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellemming.com

11 Best Museums in California in 2023 (By a Local)

With so many museums in California, choosing which to visit can be overwhelming. From art to natural history and science, there are endless options for museums to choose from. I mean, the draw is obvious. Even just in the art world, California exhibits some of the best past and contemporary art collections in the country. Think 18th-century pastels at the Getty Center and original Picasso pieces at Norton Simon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA

We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
LOS ANGELES, CA
momsla.com

12 Supercharged Car Shows In SoCal

Museums aren’t the only places to see museum-worthy cars. In Southern California, you’ll find car shows happening on a regular basis. Some happen each week, some happen once a month, and some happen once a year. Car Shows are a great chance to see cool cars and interact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants

A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles

Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
LOS ANGELES, CA
southarkansassun.com

$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families

According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?

No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator

The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. 
BUENA PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsnationnow.com

With the rest of the nation on ice, California basks in the heat

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — It’s late December, and while much of the nation is experiencing below-freezing temperatures, Southern California is basking in some unusually hot weather, with no chance whatsoever of a white Christmas. The Santa Monica Pier is pretty packed, with only the Christmas decorations indicating these...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26

Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race

LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time

Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy