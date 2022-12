Jenna Lea Arnold, 38, of Benton went to her heavenly home Monday morning, Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:46 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton with Rev. Harol Whitlock officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. on Monday until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

BENTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO