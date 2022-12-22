‘An opportunity to be innovative’: GSO’s new police chief looks to increase alternatives to traditional policing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO