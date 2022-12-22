Read full article on original website
Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN, world’s third-busiest airportDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Begin new year healthy with free guided hikeDavid HeitzColorado State
Opinion: People who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday donationsDavid Heitz
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork ‘tired’ of Mac Jones throwing fits, says ‘a lot of other people’ are too
Add Vince Wilfork to the list of former Patriots that don’t approve of his on-field outbursts. After Julian Edelman crushed the second-year quarterback for “all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces,” Wilfork echoed a similar sentiment, albeit in cleaner fashion than his former teammate.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways
Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Jimmy Johnson has solution to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s interception problems
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Cowboys 'Dynamite': CeeDee Lamb Top 3 WR in NFL?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb produced a sensational performance against the Philadelphia Eagles as he has taken the WR1 role with both hands.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
WGMD Radio
Jerry Jones now says it is ‘not realistic’ for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Jerry Jones has done a total 180 on Odell Beckham Jr. At one point, the Dallas Cowboys owner said it was rather likely that he would bring in the wide receiver – even last week, Jones said Beckham would “join us.”. But after the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over...
Yardbarker
Former NFL Player Praises PJ Washington Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Renner: "She's A Real Woman"
Former NFL star Deion Sanders was lavish in his praise of PJ Washington's ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner. Sanders made headlines when he invited Renner to Jackson State University to teach his athletes the importance of keeping an eye out for women looking for deep pockets. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club...
Broncos' DE Randy Gregory is Active vs. Rams on Sunday
Randy Gregory’s return to the gridiron has not gone as expected. The Denver Broncos linebacker hadn’t played since Week 4, returning last week against the Arizona Cardinals and playing just 23 defensive snaps. Subsequently, the knee injury that Gregory has been dealing with kept him out of practice all week, leaving his participation in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.
ETOnline.com
Ciara and Russell Wilson Spread 'Good Cheer' for Kids in Denver Hospital
Ciara and Russell Wilson are spreading some holiday cheer the best way they know how! Earlier this week, the couple paid a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado, where they stopped by the hospital's broadcast media center donated by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and made the most of their time with the children.
bodyslam.net
Andre The Giant Once Drank Two Cases In 110 Miles On Road Trip With Jake Roberts
Jake Roberts worked in WWE for a long time and knows how Vince McMahon functions. Roberts even blasted Vince McMahon previously for humiliating people in WWE. Naturally, Roberts has a ton of exciting stories to tell fans from his days as a pro wrestler. While speaking during the latest episode...
