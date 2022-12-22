Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
"Y'all want him to win; y'all changed all the rules so he can win” - Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed its rules to help Michael Jordan succeed
Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed the rules for Bulls legend Michael Jordan and claimed they did it from a marketing standpoint to make more money from Jordan
Ja Morant doubles down on his claim that he is not concerned about any other team in the western conference - "I’m standing on that. I stamp it"
After shading the Western Conference in an interview earlier this week, Morant once again threw shade at the West by saying he isn't concerned with any other team in the Grizzlies' conference
KENS 5
Former Cowboys receiver and current Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receivers coach and former standout Dallas Cowboys receiver Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy...
"Why the hell am I in this dunk contest if you are in it!?" — Tracy McGrady regrets joining the dunk contest against Vince Carter
Going against Vince Carter in a dunk contest sounds crazy, but Tracy McGrady recently revealed how he was roped into the occasion.
NFL insider suggests Lamar Jackson trade increasingly possible in 2023
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into the 2022 NFL season seeking to prove he deserved to become the highest-paid
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Commanders Bench Taylor Heinicke in Loss vs. 49ers
Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to keep him in the game for the Washington Commanders in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
"He just got a different version of it" — Julius Erving on how his finger roll resembles that of George Gervin
Some may not know it, but Julius Erving also had that Iceman finger roll in his bag.
silverscreenandroll.com
Just like us, Patrick Beverley also thought he was going to fight Russell Westbrook
Most anyone who has followed the NBA over the last decade probably had the same thought when the Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley this summer while still having Russell Westbrook on the roster. “Oh buddy!”. Westbrook has made a lot of enemies during his time in the league but Beverley has...
Cowboys 'Dynamite': CeeDee Lamb Top 3 WR in NFL?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb produced a sensational performance against the Philadelphia Eagles as he has taken the WR1 role with both hands.
Yardbarker
NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game
The NFL confirmed that the officials in the New York Giants-Washington Commanders Week 15 game missed a critical defensive pass interference infraction occurring on Washington's final offensive play in their 20-12 loss to the Giants. The play in question came on a pass from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver...
Ja Morant's teammates back up his comments about Western Conference against Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX — Maybe Ja Morant is right. No, not about the opinion on the Western Conference. That's yet to be determined. But when you talk with the confidence that Morant and some of his Memphis Grizzlies teammates display, it can be a lose-lose in the eyes of the critics.
Sporting News
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Russell Wilson's brutal Christmas performance gives Seahawks top-3 pick
The Broncos still have a lump of coal in their stocking. The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving to the Seahawks; The Denver passer had another performance to forget on Christmas, going 15-of-27 for 214 yards, a touchdown and three dreadful interceptions in a blowout loss to the Rams.
Grizzlies Consider $350M in Renovations for Home Arena
The home arena of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies may get a new look. Grizzlies executives and members of the Memphis City Council have reportedly discussed preliminary plans to renovate FedExForum with upgrades that could cost at least $350 million. The upgrades would be part of $684 million in arena...
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
WGMD Radio
Jerry Jones now says it is ‘not realistic’ for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Jerry Jones has done a total 180 on Odell Beckham Jr. At one point, the Dallas Cowboys owner said it was rather likely that he would bring in the wide receiver – even last week, Jones said Beckham would “join us.”. But after the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over...
Yardbarker
Taylor Heinicke Commanders Era Over? Decision Soon, says Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned the right to start under center because he simply kept winning ... but what now?. Following Saturday's 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Levi's Stadium, the Commanders (7-7-1) are now 0-2-1 in their last three games, clinging onto the final wildcard spot in the NFC.
Augusta Free Press
Ron Rivera is about to make the dumb move of going back to Carson Wentz at QB
Ron Rivera blew the game when he decided to go for a fourth down deep in Washington territory in the third quarter, for no good reason. The Commanders coach is on the verge of blowing the season with a knee-jerk move to go back to Carson Wentz at QB. For...
Comments / 0