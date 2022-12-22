Read full article on original website
PV Tech
The PV review, Q1 2022: manufacturing ramp-ups, equipment supply deals, Europe’s energy crisis
As 2022 comes to an end, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and trends of the last 12 months. Here we take a look at the major manufacturing announcements and PV equipment supply deals during Q1. With demand for solar modules...
PV Tech
HZB reaches 32.5% perovskite/silicon tandem cell efficiency, reclaiming world record
Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has claimed a silicon/perovskite tandem cell efficiency of 32.5%, returning the record of the cell efficiency to the German research centre. The rate was certified by the European Solar Test Installation in Italy, as well as being included in the National Renewable Energy Lab chart of solar cell technologies, maintained in the US.
