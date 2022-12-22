ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

HZB reaches 32.5% perovskite/silicon tandem cell efficiency, reclaiming world record

Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has claimed a silicon/perovskite tandem cell efficiency of 32.5%, returning the record of the cell efficiency to the German research centre. The rate was certified by the European Solar Test Installation in Italy, as well as being included in the National Renewable Energy Lab chart of solar cell technologies, maintained in the US.

