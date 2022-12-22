ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Travelers rush to get to their holiday destinations ahead of incoming storm

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpfDq_0jrCMQ1N00

Millions are hitting the road, rails and air for the holidays as an incoming storm is already impacting holiday travel.

AAA says 7 million people will be flying for the holiday – up 14%.

Travelers are urged to keep a close eye on their flights before heading to the airport.

There are already delays and cancellations across the nation and in the New York area as a storm approaches.

Over 75 flights have been grounded into and out of LaGuardia, and over 150 flights are delayed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

TSA officials are asking for your patience.

MacArthur Airport says it is also saw delays before the heavy wind and rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPAqe_0jrCMQ1N00

Planning a holiday or winter vacation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Winter Storm May Drop 18 Inches of Snow on Parts of New England

A winter storm is on its way and winter storm warnings are in effect across the western stretch of New England from 7 p.m. Thursday this to 7 a.m. Saturday. Elevations near and over 1,000 feet out may see heavy wet snow accumulating up to a foot or a foot and a half in isolated areas. Heavy wet snow bringing a load on cables along with strong wind gusts will increase the risk of power outages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Philly

A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect

Get our latest weather updates in our NEXT Weather blog.PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

News 12

128K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy