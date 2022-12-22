Travelers rush to get to their holiday destinations ahead of incoming storm

Millions are hitting the road, rails and air for the holidays as an incoming storm is already impacting holiday travel.

AAA says 7 million people will be flying for the holiday – up 14%.

Travelers are urged to keep a close eye on their flights before heading to the airport.

There are already delays and cancellations across the nation and in the New York area as a storm approaches.

Over 75 flights have been grounded into and out of LaGuardia, and over 150 flights are delayed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

TSA officials are asking for your patience.

MacArthur Airport says it is also saw delays before the heavy wind and rain.

