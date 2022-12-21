Read full article on original website
Lego as an investment vehicle you can’t play with? You couldn’t make it up
It’s a long time since anyone gave me Lego for Christmas, but if they did, I’d probably not even open the box, let alone actually build a scale model of the Battleship Potemkin or the Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. As stock markets struggle to make progress, crypto follows a volatile random path to ruinous oblivion, and the housing market looks set to crash, people are turning to the plastic toy construction kits to protect their wealth. It’s not the BRICs economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China) we’re advised to invest in, or even bricks and mortar, but Lego bricks, in...
Italy's Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM's Olivetti
MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nexi and Telecom Italia's Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi's payment systems will be built into Olivetti's cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
China’s move to open up travel sparks concern over spread of new Covid variants
As China abruptly dropped some of its toughest Covid-19 restrictions – including scrapping quarantine rules for travellers – virologists are watching nervously to see how this may impact Covid-19 variants and their global spread, with some countries already ramping up precautionary measures. The decision on Monday to drop...
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 28
ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira traded at 18.6335 early on Wednesday, unchanged from its close on Monday. The main BIST 100 share index closed 1.26% lower at 5,434.51 points on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS. Asian...
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,817.25 per ounce by 1733 GMT, rising to...
