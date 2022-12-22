Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd confident over Dutch duo
Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external. The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
BBC
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
BBC
John Bateman: England second-rower leaves Wigan to join Wests Tigers
John Bateman has left the Wigan Warriors to join Wests Tigers in Australia's NRL. It will be the second row's second stint down under. Bateman, 29, left Wigan for Canberra Raiders in 2019 before returning home in 2021 for personal reasons and signing a four-year deal at the DW Stadium.
Comments / 0