Read full article on original website
Related
Thomas Frank signs new deal to stay at Brentford until 2027
Thomas Frank is looking to create "more magic moments" as head coach of Brentford after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2027
Kalvin Phillips left out of Manchester City squad because he was ‘overweight’
Pep Guardiola has said he left out Kalvin Phillips from Thursday’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool because the player was “overweight” and added that he will speak to the midfielder privately. After being part of England’s World Cup squad the 27-year-old was given time off but when...
Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise
Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
BBC
Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?
First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
Manchester United Open Talks With PSV To Sign Cody Gakpo
Manchester United are now in talks with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo.
BBC
Fixtures, oda tins to know as Premier League dey return afta World Cup
Di last wey we see of di Premier League games na on Sunday, 13 November, wen Manchester United gbab one injury-time winner for Fulham. Six weeks don pass, during di time wey everybody dey glued to di event wey happun for Qatar, wia Wales fall at di group stage and England suffer penalty palava again, before Argentina lift di 2022 World Cup.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition) St Mirren are closing in on a deal for Waterford central defender Richard Taylor. (Daily Record) Hibs...
BBC
Leeds v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999. Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000. Leeds striker...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
SB Nation
No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action
Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC
Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake
American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...
BBC
Scotland gender reforms: PM says reasonable for UK to look at law
Rishi Sunak has said it is "completely reasonable" for the UK government to examine Scottish reforms making it easier for people to change gender. The Scottish Parliament voted to lower the age when people can apply to change their legal gender to 16, and remove the need for a medical diagnosis.
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
BBC
Strikes in Christmas run-up hit airports, trains and post
Travellers opt for coaches to avoid impact of train strikes. There’s a steady flow of people here at Victoria Coach station. While it pours with rain outside, passengers departing from London huddle into the main departures entrance, lugging their suitcases behind them. Others arrive here in the centre of...
BBC
World Snooker Tour: Chen Zifan becomes eighth Chinese player to be suspended
Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The world number 93 has been sanctioned by the the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) as part of a match-fixing investigation. Chen's suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until...
Comments / 0